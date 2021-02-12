A new head of the Pension Fund has been named in Russia. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on the appointment of Andrei Kigim to the post of head of the PFR, reports RIA News… Maxim Topilin was dismissed from office.

“Andrey Kigim became the new head of the Russian Pension Fund (PFR). The order on his appointment was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Maxim Topilin has been relieved of this post, ” Interfax the message of the press service of the Cabinet.

Kigim still headed the Social Insurance Fund (FSS) of the Russian Federation. In this position, he worked for almost eight years. Who will take his place in the FSS has not yet been reported.

Topilin’s resignation became known on Thursday, February 11. The newspaper “Kommersant” then wrote that the resignation was connected with the forthcoming unification of social extra-budgetary funds. “This idea has been discussed for a long time, but in the context of the reform of development institutions, it can become a reality. Most likely, he was considered an unsuitable candidate for the role of head of this process, “suggested one of the sources of the publication.

Topilin’s successors were named both Kigim and Deputy Labor Minister Alexei Sklyar and Deputy Head of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) Svetlana Bondarchuk.