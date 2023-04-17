According to the FAQ section on the game’s website, this is “a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game representing the world’s most iconic wizarding sport.” It is promoted as “a complete and autonomous experience of quidditch that engages players in the magical sport and other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive multiplayer environment.”

The game will allow users to create and customize their own players of quidditch. It will require an internet connection, whether playing solo or in a team online.

Quidditch Champions has been in development for several years at Los Angeles-based Unbroken Studios, which is also currently contributing to the console versions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The studio, which employs around 100 people, previously developed and published the mobile multiplayer shooter Fantastic Plastic Squad and the battle royale game for PC Fractured Lands.

Warner is currently conducting limited playtesting for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and players can register here for a chance to participate. Like Hogwarts Legacya spin-off of Harry Potter, the game will be published under Warner’s Portkey Games brand.

No release date has yet been set for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Hogwarts Legacy it sold more than 12 million copies and grossed $850 million in sales worldwide in the first two weeks after its February release, making it Warner’s biggest release yet.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions It will be available for PC and consoles, although it has not yet been confirmed specifically which ones it will reach.

Via: VGC