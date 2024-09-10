Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he performed four or five Heimlich compressions on Christian Moreno before first responders took over.

Moreno recovered and returned to eating at the Hampton Beach competition on Sunday. Contestants had 10 minutes to eat sandwiches filled with lobster and served on a hot dog-style bun. Moreno can be seen in the video eating about two of them when he began choking and hitting his chest. Sununu ran out a short time later to help.