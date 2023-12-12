Nikki Haley prolongs the (relative) good moment that her campaign is experiencing. Although all of Donald Trump's rivals are very far from the former president in voting intention in the Republican primaries, the former ambassador to the UN maintains a constant upward curve and is about to surpass the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. After the support of Americans for Prosperity Action, the largest conservative network in the country, this Tuesday she added the support of the governor of New Hampshire, Republican Chris Sununu.

The primary race begins on January 15 with the Iowa caucuses. The following week it is New Hampshire's turn to vote. The first states are decisive to measure the possibilities of competing. Voters and donors follow them closely. A bad result in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina is synonymous with abandoning the presidential race. A good result—relative—makes it possible to keep the flame of hope alive.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has offered her support to Ron DeSantis, but he's not as popular in her state as Sununu is in his. In November of last year, he obtained 57% of the votes in his re-election as governor of New Hampshire, a state with a traditional Democratic majority.

Their support may be key in the primaries to overcome DeSantis and try to overshadow Trump, but it is no guarantee of success. Last year, some of the candidates Sununu endorsed lost the Republican primaries to Trump's favorites. Among the latter was the Senate candidate Don Bolduc, so extreme that the Democrats themselves supported him to win the primaries and then defeat him comfortably at the moment of truth, when he voted in the entire census.

“Nikki Haley is the candidate with the drive to win and get our party back on the path of conservative victories across the country. She has answered our questions and built trust. “I am proud to support Nikki Haley for president and I hope you will join me in this movement,” Sununu said this Tuesday, who has participated in a campaign event with the candidate in Manchester, the main city of the state, with about 115,000 inhabitants.

“This is an opportunity for New Hampshire to lead this country, for New Hampshire to say that we are no longer looking in the rearview mirror,” Sununu said at the event, in which he left a message for Donald Trump: “Thank you for your service, Mr. President, we move forward. “This is New Hampshire, and we move on.” “People are frustrated. In the last eight years, we have had a president who is more concerned about nap time and we have had a president who is more concerned about his time in jail. We have to be able to move forward. That's drama. “That is chaos,” he said Tuesday, according to statements reported by the AP. These messages coincide with those of Haley's campaign, which calls for leaving chaos, drama and revenge behind, as he said in the last debate between the Republican candidates.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

“We are very grateful that the governor of the [estado con el lema] Live Free or Die be on our team, there is nothing more solid than this! Thank you for your support and friendship. There are 42 days left until the primaries, let's make history!” Haley saidwho has begun a three-day campaign tour of the state, which he has already attended on numerous occasions since launching his candidacy in February.

Trump has a huge advantage in the country as a whole, with 61% voting intention, according to the weighted aggregation of FiveThirtyEight polls. However, in New Hampshire he has 44.7%, compared to 18.9% for Haley, who is second. Some critics of Donald Trump have asked Chris Christie, third in that state with 11.6%, to withdraw from a race that is impossible to win, so that Haley can consolidate the vote that she does not want as a candidate for the former president.

Trump surprised New Hampshire in 2016 by winning with 35% of the votes and from there his campaign gained strength until it took him to the White House. The former president lost the elections in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and against Joe Biden in 2020. While DeSantis has the support of the governor of Iowa and Haley, of New Hampshire, Trump has the support of Henry McMaster, governor from South Carolina. Although he is the homeland of Haley, who was governor, the former president also leads the polls there, with 50.7% voting intention, compared to Haley's 21.8%.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.