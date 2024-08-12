Home policy

New Hamas leader Sinwar wants to negotiate a ceasefire with Israel. However, it is uncertain whether Netanyahu will agree to such an agreement.

Tel Aviv – Yahya Sinwar, new head of the radical Islamic Hamasaccording to Egyptian and Qatari mediators, wants a ceasefire, as CNN reported. However, it is unclear whether the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu It is unclear whether Israel will be able to agree to a ceasefire. “Nobody knows what Bibi (the nickname of the Israeli Prime Minister, Editor’s note.),” an anonymous Israeli source told CNN.

Many of Netanyahu’s coalition partners are also insisting that no ceasefire should be negotiated with Hamas. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described a ceasefire with Hamas as a “surrender agreement”. On the social media platform X, the minister wrote: “I call on the Prime Minister not to fall into this trap and not to agree to any deviation from the red lines he recently set…”

And for Netanyahu, the coalition partners are indispensable to remaining in power. In the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, Netanyahu governs with a razor-thin majority. If he agrees to the ceasefire, some coalition partners have already threatened to leave the government. President Joe Biden’s proposal for a ceasefire between Hamas in Gaza Strip and Israel in June drew heavy criticism from the Israeli government.

Hamas wants to implement Biden’s ceasefire proposal – Israel resists

At the time, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli Minister of National Security, described the ceasefire as “an end to the war and a departure from the goal of destroying Hamas. This is a reckless business that represents a victory for terrorism and a security threat to the State of Israel,” as the BBC had reported.

Meanwhile, Hamas stressed in a statement that it did not want to negotiate a new ceasefire, but rather to focus on the ceasefire plan of President Biden “Out of concern and responsibility towards our people and their interests, the movement calls on the mediators to present a plan to implement what was presented to the movement and agreed on July 2, 2024, based on Biden’s vision and the resolution of the U.N.Security Council and to persuade the crew to agree, rather than further rounds of negotiations or new proposals.”

Sinwar becomes new Hamas leader – Kamala Harris supports ceasefire

Sinwar, allegedly one of the masterminds behind the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has not been seen since then and is believed to be in the tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip. He became the leader of the terrorist organization after the previous Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in a bomb attack in Iran.

Renewed calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East between Hamas and Israel have emerged following an Israeli air strike on a school in the Gaza Strip. According to Hamas, around 100 people were killed in the attack – one of the deadliest attacks since the war began, according to APNews reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris stressed to journalists at a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona: “We need a hostage agreement and we need a ceasefire,” said the presidential candidate of the Democrats“And I can’t stress this strongly enough. It has to be done. The agreement has to be done, and it has to be done now.” (sure)