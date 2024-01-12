More than two years have passed since the launch of Halo Infinite, and considering that this title failed to convince the community, many have been eager for information related to the possibility of a new game in the series. In this way, today we have news that some may like, but disappoint more than one.

It turns out that a new Halo game is already in development, but we're not talking about a video game, but rather a Warhammer-style board game. This new project is in charge of Mantic Games, who have indicated that they plan to reveal more information about this project until next March. In the meantime, this is what John Friend, in charge of the Halo saga, mentioned about it:

“We are thrilled to partner with Mantic Games to bring a new Halo board game to fans in 2024. Mantic is a leader in board games and their quality and expertise is reflected in all of their work. In this case, what excites me most is his passion for the Halo franchise and for bringing Halo gameplay to tabletop games in an incredibly authentic way.”

For his part, Ronnie Renton, CEO and founder of Mantic Games, added the following:

“We are very excited to partner with 343 Industries to bring Halo to tables everywhere. Having a firefight on the table as the Spartans move in and out of cover connects players to the action in a new and special way. “We have an exciting and competitive game, from a passionate team of talented sculptors, artists and designers who have been building an incredible Halo experience.”

At the moment there is no name for this board game, and unknown when it will be available. However, Mantic Games has indicated that they plan to reveal more information at some point in March 2024. On related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the second season of Halo. Likewise, Halo developers are angry with the revelation of GTA VI.

It's kind of sad that no one is excited about Halo anymore. The series went from being one of the best in the industry, to one that almost no one cares about anymore. However, this may still change. While the board game won't change public opinion, 343 Industries and Xbox can make a good game. They are capable of doing themselves, they just need good direction.

