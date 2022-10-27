We are living in the age of horror 2022same in which many of the video game companies are carrying out special events related to the festivities of Halloween. For that reason, games like GTA On-line they weren’t going to stay, and now there’s a promotion that brings interesting objects, among them is a new car.

Custom BF Weevil

The first thing to find are the Weevils with flame prints and spikes for the awning.

The same one that will help the player to protect themselves from the hair-raising horrors of this Halloween season, this one is now available at Benny’s Original Motor Works.

Sasquatch and the death mask set

The Sasquatch outfit is a nightmarish outfit that has featured in numerous stories. To try to get it for free you have to log in and play GTA Online on October 31. For its part, there is the Death mask that will give many scares, it can also be obtained totally free this week in the video game.

Double GTA$ & RP in Halloween Modes

This week GTA Online players can revel in Double GTA$ & RP for taking on the claustrophobic Halloween Bunker Series Melee, Doomsday Adversary Mode, Holiday Modes: Among them are Paria and also Santos vs. Sinners, each with their individual rules and rewards.

Much more Halloween content

As part of this Halloween festival, head to the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort to admire this week’s stunning vehicle on display: a custom Albany Franken Stange with the Death in Flames paint job. To win it you have to play at the casino.

To this are added the following discounts for the holiday:

– Vapid Blade: 50% discount

– Albany Lurcher: 50% discount

– Western Gargoyle: 50% discount

– BF Weevil: 40% discount

– LCC Sanctus: 40% discount

– Ocelot Penetrator: 40% discount

– Grotti Visione: 30% discount

– Coil Raiden: 30% discount

– Obey I-Wagen: 30% discount

– Lampadati Pigalle: 30% discount

Remember that GTA Online Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Statement