HProperty owners will soon finally have clarity about what future government funding will look like when switching to a new climate-friendly heating system. As the Federal Ministry of Economics told the German Press Agency upon request, the new heating subsidies are scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2024. The Bundestag's budget committee still has to agree.

After the directive has been published in the Federal Gazette – subject to the approval of the Budget Committee – the heating replacement can probably be commissioned from December 29th and funding can then be applied for later. According to the ministry, applications for funding can be submitted to the state development bank KfW from the end of February, including retroactively for projects that have already started.

Directive comes late

The Bundestag and Bundesrat had already passed the new Building Energy Act – often referred to as the Heating Act – in September. The law also comes into force on January 1, 2024. However, the new funding guidelines were a long time coming.

The most important innovations are a speed bonus and an income bonus under certain conditions.

An expansion of the “speed bonus” for the replacement of particularly old heating systems, which was actually planned after a “construction summit” by the federal government, was canceled for cost reasons. After a budget ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, the federal government has to plug billions in holes.

The new building energy law, which the traffic light coalition agreed on after a long struggle, is intended to accelerate the heat transition in the building sector for more climate protection – in other words: to say goodbye to fossil energies such as oil and gas.