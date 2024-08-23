Riot Games has announced the introduction of Vyse, the newest Guardian joining the roster of the popular tactical shooter Valorant. Vyse, the Metalbender, can control a liquid metal that allows her to isolate, trap, and disarm her opponents. Through cunning and manipulation, Vyse makes her enemies fear the battlefield itself. Vyse will be available starting August 28, 2024, during Valorant Episode 9: Act II. With her unique abilities and ability to control the battlefield, Vyse promises to be a formidable Guardian who can turn the tide of battle in her team’s favor.

Vyse’s abilities are “Bright Rose” (Vyse places an invisible rose that, when activated, blinds all players who are looking at it. The rose can be picked up and repositioned), “Thinning” (Vyse places an invisible wall trap. When an enemy passes through it, an indestructible wall appears behind them, trapping them for a short time), “Sharpening Brambles” (Vyse throws a tangle of liquid metal that turns invisible upon landing. When activated, the tangle expands into a field of thorns that slows and damages enemies that pass through it), and finally Steel Garden (Vyse unleashes a torrent of metal thorns that jam the primary weapon of all enemies hit).