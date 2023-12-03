We are just a few days away from the official reveal of the next Grand Theft Auto. However, it seems that Rockstar cannot escape the leaks, since a few hours ago a video began to circulate where we can see part of the city that we will visit in this installment. The interesting thing is that The person responsible for this prematurely released information appears to be the son of a company employee.

A few hours ago, a video of no more than seven seconds was published on TikTok, where we can see part of the city that we will visit in GTA VIwhich many have pointed out as Vice City. You can see this here. Although this leak is not as serious as the one we saw last year, it highlights the fact that, supposedly, the person responsible for sharing this video is the son of Aaron Garbut’s friend, Rockstar’s art director.

According to GTAVI_Countdown on Twitter, the leak is not that serious for Rockstar, which would explain the fact that the video can be easily found on the internet. Along with this, this account began sharing additional information about the scale of the game, as well as its supposed release date. To begin with, it has been mentioned that The map is twice the size of Los Santos de GTA V. In this way, you can explore three main cities and four sub-cities with a large lake in the center. For their part, players will be able to enter 70% of the buildings.

– I have posted the video just because it would be ‘useless’ after the trailer.

– 70% of buildings will be enterable

– Launch in fall 2024.

– Describe the leak as nothing substantial that wouldn’t cause harm to the developer.

– Pre-orders go live after the trailer. pic.twitter.com/4HF8Oqb4hJ — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 3, 2023

Regarding its release date, It is expected that Grand Theft Auto VI Available in fall 2024, and pre-orders would begin moments after the game’s first trailer is released on December 5. Of course, it is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Rockstar regarding these details.

However, considering that the official reveal of the next Grand Theft Auto will finally take place next week, we won’t have to wait long to get a clear idea of ​​the type of game that awaits us. Along with this, rumors have also mentioned that during The Game Awards on December 7, we would see an extensive look at the gameplay of this installment. Without a doubt, the next few days will be very interesting for Rockstar fans.

We are just a few days away from the long-awaited reveal of GTA VI. At this point, the leaks are no longer so important, and we are all focused on the official information that will be available next week. We just have to see if fans’ expectations will be met or not.

