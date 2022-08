Less than two weeks after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan received this Sunday (13) a delegation of five US lawmakers. The group with Democratic and Republican representatives, led by Senator Ed Markey, was received by government officials from the island, recognized by China as part of its territory.

The group of lawmakers has an appointment with Tsai Ing-wen, the Taiwanese president. The agenda also includes meetings with the island’s parliamentary defense and international relations committees. In a statement, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said “as China continues to escalate regional tensions”, the visit of yet another “imposing delegation from the US Congress demonstrates fearless friendship with Chinese threats and intimidation and highlights strong American support for Taiwan”. .

There has not yet been a formal statement from Beijing about the new trip by American politicians to Taiwan. But an article published in the state-run newspaper Global Times on Sunday, signed by columnist Hu Xijin, assesses that “as US lawmakers make more provocative visits, China’s determination to resolve the Taiwan issue sooner rather than later also increases.”

“In my opinion, China should set the pace in this game with the US. Mainland China recently launched large-scale military exercises surrounding the island of Taiwan to demonstrate our strong will to oppose Taiwan’s independence and promote reunification, setting a historic precedent for blockade of the island and simulating tactical combat cooperation to liberate Taiwan. . Overall, what the US is looking for is not something real, while the mainland is moving step by step to consolidate sovereignty over Taiwan,” says the columnist.

The aforementioned military exercises are signs of the escalation between Chinese and Americans. The situation worsened after Pelosi’s visit, seen by Beijing as a provocation. Planes and warships were sent by China’s central government and stayed around Taiwan for several days. They were the biggest maneuvers carried out by the Chinese army in the region.