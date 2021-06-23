The 32-year-old rapper Chris Brown, ex boyfriend of the pop star Rihanna, is once again accused of hitting a woman after a fight. The incident occurred on June 18 and the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office is now considering whether to indict him. “The victim reported that she and the suspect were arguing and that the suspect hit her, ”reports a police spokesman. In 2009 Brown was sentenced to five years of probation per an assault on Rihanna, while in 2017 another ex-girlfriend obtained a restraining injunction against him for another five years.