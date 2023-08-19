Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

The dispute within the government continues. According to a media report, Paus is now to receive 3.5 billion euros for basic child security.

Berlin – If one had to describe the relationship between the traffic light coalition, it would almost certainly be labeled “it’s complicated”. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) first discussed the heating law for months. Two laws by the Greens and the FDP are now causing the cabinet further concerns. Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus blocks the so-called Growth Opportunities Act from Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). And Lindner doesn’t want to give Paus more money for basic child security. Meanwhile, surprising new figures are circulating for the Minister for Family Affairs’ basic child security.

Traffic light dispute about Paus and Lindner: “Don’t rely on agreements with SPD and FDP”

In the current debate, the FDP and the Greens are shooting hard. Paus has support from his own party. “Lisa Paus’ actions can be more than understood in view of the experiences in the coalition,” said former Greens parliamentary group leader Jürgen Trittin, the German Press Agency in Berlin. “Unlike the red-green, you cannot rely on agreements with the SPD and the FDP. So it is only logical if the agreed basic child security is first seriously financed before tax cuts are approved by Mr. Lindner.”

Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, left) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) cause a dispute within the traffic light. © Britta Pedersen/Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Paus broke through the mechanism “where the Greens always paid for a political agreement with the FDP several times because they made advance payments,” said the Green politician. At the same time, he doubted the effectiveness of the relief proposed by Lindner. “Lindner’s Growth Opportunities Act brings little, the fight against child poverty economically a lot.” Lindner’s project is a legislative package with tax policy measures intended to relieve the economy by around 6.5 billion euros a year.

Dispute in the traffic light – parties warn “finally start with the implementation”

The Green housekeeper Sven-Christian Kindler also sided with the family minister. “Lisa Paus’ approach is correct. It is quite normal in the cabinet for bills to be postponed for a few weeks,” said Kindler Rheinische Post on Saturday (19 August). He advised, “Everyone should get down from the trees now and get back to work on the matter.”

Similar tones come from Juso boss Jessica Rosenthal, who calls for a quick agreement. “It is high priority that we finally start with the implementation. I can’t bear another day that in a rich country like Germany there is child poverty and families don’t get the support they deserve,” said Rosenthal Rheinische Post.

Dispute about basic child security: Paus should probably get 3.5 billion euros

Paus demanded twelve billion euros for the starting year 2025 of the basic child security. Later there was only talk of seven billion euros per year. However, only two billion euros have been earmarked, much less than she had asked for. According to a report by time online According to Paus’ draft law, the total costs for 2025 should now amount to 3.5 billion euros. This refers time online on the draft that you have. That would be less than a third of the amount originally requested. In a press statement on Friday afternoon (August 18), Paus did not give any figures and did not allow any questions. Paus had said that her draft law was available with “different calculation variants”.

The cabinet will meet again at the end of the month. Then it will be clear whether it will still be complicated or whether the traffic lights can agree. (vk/dpa)