Archaeologists have discovered new burials of the victims of executions at the Kommunarka special NKVD training ground in the Novomoskovsk administrative district of Moscow at 24 kilometers of the Kaluzhskoe highway. This was reported by Kommersant.

It is noted that scientific research has allowed scientists to find out the chronology of the appearance of the pits and compare them with the lists of those executed. Now they plan to build a memorial at this place.

“At some point, the restrictions on the size of the pits, imposed by their placement in an old dense spruce forest, become critical. And the burial place is transferred to the right bank of the Ordynka River, where there was an old logging site, ”said the head of the research, archaeologist Mikhail Zhukovsky.

Search work at the NKVD test site has been initiated by the Gulag History Museum and the Memory Fund since 2018. Found 130 execution pits with a total area of ​​1943 square meters. The examination at Kommunarka continues. According to archival data, at least 6609 people are buried there, including the party elite, diplomats, and counterintelligence officers. It is assumed that the total number of those executed at the range is 10-14 thousand people, the first sentences without trial and investigation were carried out in 1937.

This is one of the five well-known burial places of the repressed in Moscow, on this place the church of the Holy New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia, as well as the courtyard of the St. Catherine Monastery, are currently built. New pits found on the banks of the Ordynka River date back to 1940-1941. As noted by Kommersant, among those shot, most of the government of Mongolia, as well as a number of politicians and military men from Latvia.

Earlier, the aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky, said that the perpetrator of the repressions in the late 1920s and early 1950s was not the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, but the system that was created after 1917. He noted that it is necessary to carefully immerse yourself in the era and understand the reasons why repressions became possible, and what needs to be done so that this does not happen again.