New graduate | Hertta Hongisto, 19, would have liked to just sleep at home, even though the most important stage of high school was ahead – Then the doctor gave the diagnosis

Hertta Hongisto puts a white cap on her head at the independence day celebration of Vammala high school. High school was not easy and Hongisto describes the student cap as a huge victory.

“It was that arresting experience. It was a result of the fact that I had been working full-time for too long, too many irons in the fire,” says the fresh graduate of Vammala high school this fall. Dear Hongisto19.

Hongisto, who lived in Illo, Sastamala, started high school with great enthusiasm. As an active youth influencer, he was elected to the board of Pirkanmaa high school students in his first year of high school, and now he serves as its chairman.