The security of elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will remain under the care of a Federal Police (PF) team at the beginning of the government, in 2023, due to the PT’s distrust of the military personnel assigned to the Institutional Security Office (GSI) of the Presidency . The change in the security scheme, considered by members of Lula’s team as temporary, empties the ministry traditionally responsible for the task.

Lula’s allies have said it is necessary to maintain presidential security with the PF given the “delicacy” of the moment. In private conversations, PT leaders and ministers appointed by the party admit their fear that the GSI had its integrity compromised by “ideologization” during the period in which General Augusto Heleno occupied the portfolio. The military is one of the most faithful allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and even said that “unfortunately” Lula was not sick.

The future Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT), has discussed the issue with members of the GSI and federal police, such as the future general director of the corporation, delegate Andrei Passos, responsible for Lula’s security during the campaign. The idea is to prepare a proposal for restructuring the duties of the GSI and maintain, within the scope of the PF, a department for the personal protection of the president, vice president and their respective families.

Rui Costa stated, at the beginning of the week, that there will be a “transition structure” from Lula’s security until the complete definitions in the GSI. After the intended changes are completed, it is possible that the cabinet will again be responsible for the function. Who will assume the new GSI is General Gonçalves Dias, responsible for Lula’s security in the PT’s first two terms.

The future government maintains dialogue with the current GSI team with a view to security for Lula’s inauguration ceremony. The ministry, however, is not primarily responsible for the mission. Passos has held talks with the government of the Federal District and promises to mobilize “thousands” of military personnel for the January 1st ceremony.