New government | The president appointed Orpo’s board of directors – Niinistö: “Unity is the strength that carries”

The president said the government was starting its work in a “very difficult” time.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö appointed on Tuesday afternoon Petteri Orpon (kok) of the government.

The new ministers took the oath of office or the oath of office and the judge’s oath in the afternoon at the general session of the Government. After that, the government greeted the President of the Republic in the Presidential Palace in the traditional way.

“Today, under your leadership, the 77th government of independent Finland begins. The new government starts at a very difficult time,” Niinistö told the ministers.

“The war in Ukraine has entered a new, more intense phase than before. Europe’s security and future are being tested.”

Niinistö underlined that Finland should continue its support to Ukraine while taking care of its national defense.

Presidential according to Finland also has other challenges.

“The Finnish economy is in a weak career. New growth and keeping up with technological development is needed. The lifeblood of a small nation is know-how and unhindered access to global markets. At the same time, the public finances need to be vigorously revived,” he said.

Niinistö also brought up climate change and nature loss. According to Niinistö, there is no more room for “wasting time” when it comes to climate action and combating nature loss.

“Decisions are needed now, also globally.”

In his speech, he also emphasized the government’s unity and central trust.

“Especially in difficult times, unity is the strength that carries.”

Orphan said in his answer that the parties entering the government are united by a common vision of economic reforms.

“You have to put your mouth up to the sack so that there will be well-being tomorrow as well. The common goal of the parties is a Finland of sustainable growth, whose success is based on work and entrepreneurship,” he said.

“In the negotiations of four different parties, it was important to find unifying factors. Even though disagreements come up in the media most sensitively, the four parties also have a lot in common.”

In its organizational session the government also decided on ministerial working groups and the division of work among ministers.

For example, the Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) in the future, matters of Nordic cooperation will be dealt with by the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) deals with integration issues that are the responsibility of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy.

The energy matters of the Ministry of Labor and Economy were entrusted to the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok) to the responsibility.

In the future, Orpo, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry will sit in the important ministerial committee for foreign and security policy, which often meets together with the President of the Republic in a so-called tp-utna Sari Essayah (kd), Henriksson, Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen (kok), Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps), Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio and Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (cook).

The Minister of the Interior, Rantanen, also participates in committee meetings when issues related to his field are discussed.