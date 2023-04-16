New government | Researcher on Orpo’s questions: Bourgeois government seems more likely now

The questions keep the door open for several government options, Markku Jokisipilä and Emilia Palonen estimate.

Coalition is trying to form a government together with basic Finns, says the director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies at the University of Turku Markku Jokisipilä.

According to him, this is what a government expert can conclude Petteri Orpon (kok) on the questions presented to the parties on Friday.

“My own conclusion is that the basic bourgeois base seems more likely than blue-green,” Jokisipilä says to HS.

Orpo started shaping the government by distributing 24 government identification questions to all parliamentary parties.

Based on the answers of the parties, the compatibility of their views is assessed and it is decided which of the parties could start the actual government negotiations. Answers are expected by Tuesday.

River chives points out that Orpo’s questions do not mention, for example, the position of the Swedish language or the target year of the carbon neutrality goal of 2035. It is precisely these questions that Purussuomalaiset is on different lines with other potential government partners.

A third potential contentious issue is related to immigration. Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra repeated in the parliament on Friday that the party’s condition for entering the government is to clamp down on “harmful immigration”.

The confessional questions do not even mention work-related immigration. Instead, they ask about “international recruitment”.

“You could think that it is a less politically charged expression. So the parties could have opportunities to reach a common vision on that international recruitment,” says Jokisipilä.

“It was also noteworthy that gang and youth crime were mentioned separately in the questions. The theme was very central in the election campaign of basic Finns.”

Also university supporter Emilia Palonen The University of Helsinki notes that concrete issues related to immigration, such as integration, are not raised separately in the questions.

“It is interesting to think about which strategy this is in line with. Has it been thought that it is not worth talking about these themes now?” Palonen thinks.

“One could also think that the questions about commitment to building an equal and equal Finland and international human rights agreements are aimed at basic Finns. After all, international human rights treaties affect asylum policy, for example.”

Palonen points out that in some of the themes, the parties are asked to commit to a certain goal, and in others more concrete means.

“For example [parlamentaarisen tki-ryhmän] the goal should already have the approval of all parties, but we are still inquiring about this. Climate action asks about concrete means to reduce emissions, not about commitment to a certain goal.”

The coalition’s Petteri Orpo and Kai Mykkänen at the government recognition ceremony in the parliament on Friday.

The majority government to form the coalition, either Perussuomalaiset or Sdp and also smaller parties are needed as partners.

Jokisipilä sees that the questions do not exclude the Sdp as a potential government partner.

“A good government analyst will of course analyze more than one option. When there is a maximum number of options on the table, they can also be played against each other,” he estimates.

“There are, for example, issues related to welfare services, education and care for the elderly. These are Sdp’s bread and butter and the party’s most important themes, to which they also have historical ownership.”

Emilia Palonen also sees that with questions the coalition can get good answers “in principle from all parties”.

“This question is also interesting, as it raises the possibility of a minority government,” Palonen says.

Orpo’s list asks the parties whether they are “ready to support the implementation of your party’s goals from outside the government”.

“The coalition therefore wants to find out whether other parties could vote in some matters in line with the government’s line, even if they are in the opposition.”

Questionable strongly supports, according to Jokisipilä, that in the next term of government, the coalition should implement a more right-wing economic policy.

“Questions related to adaptation are right at the top of the paper. During the election campaign, Sdp’s commitment to adjustment, and the chairman, remained somewhat unclear Sanna Marin came into question of the coalition’s view of the size, schedule and means of the need for adaptation. Demari’s answers will certainly be read carefully,” says Jokisipilä.

“On the other hand, as far as basic Finns are concerned, answers to questions inquiring about the relationship with EU politics are expected. Orpo will probably look at that answer first. I would imagine that there is expected to be a statement from Purra that the long-term goal of basic Finns to leave the EU is not being promoted now.”