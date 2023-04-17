New government | Purra Rural Future: “I hope the center will participate in the right-wing government”

Purra hopes that the center will be involved in the government, but at the same time criticizes it in his column. He also points to another possible government partner, Rkp: “Tack och Välkommen åter.”

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra hopes that the center would be involved in a right-wing government. He writes like this In the Future of the Countryside in his published column on Monday.

“As I write this, I don’t know how it is possible to assemble a right-wing government. But I hope it does. And I hope the city center will be involved in it,” Purra writes.

Chairman of the center Annika Saarikko has stated after the parliamentary elections that the place in the center is in the opposition. The center suffered a big defeat in the elections and lost eight MP seats.

Purra does not think the center’s alternatives are good if the party remains in the opposition. In his opinion, it would have to do opposition politics in any case under the guise of either Sdp or basic Finns.

“If the center was in a right-wing government, it would succeed in promoting policies that benefit centrist supporters. It could push the policy of the exact euro, as is part of the party’s tradition.”

Bite criticizes in his text the activities of the center during the ended government period. He talks about the “traumas of participating in a left-wing government”.

“The center’s defeat is due to the wrong kind of policy that it accepted and guaranteed in the government,” he writes.

In Purra’s opinion, the opposition position in itself does not guarantee an increase in support for the center. He reminds the center to participate in the red-green government by taking responsibility.

“What would you call the fact that even if the country has an excellent opportunity to build a broad-based right-wing government that reforms society in the right direction, defends security, the economy and the whole of Finland, the center wants the opposition?”

In his text, Purra also points to his possible government partner Rkp.

“Rkp blends into any setting. It does not take its picture either of discipline or honor. Tack och Välkommen ätter”, he writes.

The government forming into the ground has begun. Government spy Petteri Orpo (kok) has sent a list of questions to parliamentary groups, to which he expects answers by noon on Tuesday.

Being with the center is not necessary to form a right-wing government. Even without that, the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and the Christian Democrats would get a majority in the parliament.