New government | Orpo continues bilateral palpations today

Government spy Petteri Orpo (kok) continues bilateral discussions with parliamentary groups for the third day today.

Today, the centre, the Christian Democrats and the Basic Finns are in the discussion.

The purpose is to find out with which parties the coalition can start negotiations on the actual government program.

Other parliamentary groups have already discussed with Orpo.

Orpo has said that the aim is to announce before May Day which parties the coalition will negotiate with on the government program. He hopes that a functioning majority government will be assembled in June.

On Monday it began to look more and more likely that Orpo’s primary option is a bourgeois government. In addition to the coalition, the Basic Finns, the Rkp and the Christian Democrats would be involved. However, Orpo still did not take a position on the basis on which he will start to form the government.

Another possible form of government would be a sinipuna built around the coalition and Sdp. Sdp chairman Sanna Marini however, there has been no such clear response from the coalition that it would be reasonable to wait for an invitation to the actual government negotiations.