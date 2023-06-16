New government | Intentions to weaken working conditions immediately provoked reactions from the left-wing parties

According to Iltalehti’s information, the government program includes entries on, among other things, facilitating dismissal, fixed-term employment and unpaid leave for the first day of sick leave.

to come the government’s intentions to weaken working conditions have quickly caused reactions. According to information from Iltalehti, the government program includes changes to dismissal and fixed-term employment.

For example, Sdp member of parliament and chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Lindtman strongly criticizes changes according to prior knowledge.

“If this information is true, the new government is going to attack the wage earners with unprecedented harsh measures. The ordinary wage earner is being forced to pay for the hard policy of the right-wing government.”

Chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson commented on Twitter that “the right-wing government has chosen its side”.

Also other left-wing politicians, for example the MP from Sdp Elisa Gebhardthave presented criticism.

On the Ay side, for example, the chairman of the Automotive and Transport Industry Workers’ Union AKT Ismo Kokko criticizes the working life part of the government.

Not all comments have been critical. For example, the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce Juho Romakkaniemi praised the planned changes to the labor legislation.

Iltalehten according to the information in the future, the first day of sick leave would be a self-responsible unpaid day, unless otherwise agreed in the collective agreement. The self-responsibility day would not, however, be applied to sick leave of five days or longer, nor when it is caused by a work accident or occupational disease, Iltalehti writes.

In the future, a “reasonable reason” is enough to terminate the employment contract, Iltalehti reports.

In the future, there would be no need for a special basis for a temporary period of up to one year. However, according to the government program, the legislation would ensure that the change would not increase the unjustified chaining of employment contracts.

Iltalehti announces that it has seen the government program paper on which the information is based, and the newspaper is published by other information about the government program to be published.

Helsingin Sanomat is previously told among other things, that the strike rules will become significantly stricter.

The government of Sipilä tried to move the first day of sick leave without pay, but failed.