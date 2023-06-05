After lengthy negotiations, there is a new government in Sofia. The fact that after five parliamentary elections since 2021 another new election has been averted is also good for Ukraine.

Rotation at the top of the government: Nikolaj Denkow is to be succeeded by Maria Gabriel after nine months. Image: AFP

Nfter five parliamentary elections in just two years, Bulgaria is on the verge of having a regular government again. This was made possible because the country’s two strongest parties, which have similar foreign policy orientations but are deadly enemies domestically, approached each other in the face of an impending sixth parliamentary election. President Rumen Radev is to be notified this Monday, the rest would be a formality.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

For Bulgaria, which has been a member of NATO since 2004 and the EU since 2007, this is a signal of stability after numerous failed attempts to form a government since 2021. The agreement in Sofia is also positive news for the western partners and not least for the Ukraine. Bulgarian armourers, who still produce ammunition with Soviet calibers, are important suppliers of the Ukrainian army.