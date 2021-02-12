D.he former President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi presented his cabinet list to President Sergio Mattarella on Friday evening in the Quirinal Palace. The President accepted the proposals without reservation and fixed the swearing-in of the new government for Saturday noon. The vote of confidence in both houses of parliament is scheduled for the beginning of next week.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta, based in Rome.

Draghi will lead the 67th Italian government since the founding of the Republic in 1946. Its government team of independent experts and politicians will be able to rely on broad majorities in parliament. During Draghi’s exploratory talks over the past week and a half, all the relevant parties from the right to the center to the left had given the 73-year-old economist their support.

Draghi appointed several ministers from the left-wing coalition under the non-party Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to join his cabinet. The foreign ministry will continue to lead Luigi Di Maio from the left-wing populist five-star movement, the interior department will remain with the non-party top official Luciana Lamorgese. Health Minister Roberto Speranza from the small left party “Free and Equals” will also retain his post, as will Culture and Tourism Minister Dario Franceschini and Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, both from the Social Democrats.

The new Justice Minister will be the former President of the Supreme Court Marta Cartabia, Finance Minister Daniele Franco, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank. The entrepreneurs Vittorio Colao as minister for innovation and digitization and Roberto Cingolani for the environment and ecological change as well as the economist Enrico Giovannini for transport and infrastructure hold key positions in the Draghi cabinet as further experts without party affiliation.

Three ministries go to Silvio Berlusconi’s liberal-conservative Forza Italia party, and one to Matteo Renzi’s left-wing liberal Italia Viva party. The liberal economist Giancarlo Giorgetti occupies the economic department for the right-wing nationalist Lega of the former interior minister Matteo Salvini. Draghi’s “mixed cabinet” testifies to his efforts to strike a balance between independent experts and politicians and to involve all relevant parties. However, the gender parity in the cabinet that Draghi had promised was not achieved.