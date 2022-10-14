Es were grandiose promises made by Muhammad Shia al-Sudani to the Iraqis. In his first speech as designated head of government, he announced that he would undertake reforms, bring the government into shape, unite the population, reduce their suffering, fight corruption, as well as poverty and unemployment. It would be a radical departure from previous political practice in Iraq. In Baghdad, to put it mildly, there are considerable doubts that this will actually happen.

“Sudani will find it difficult to introduce serious reforms. I think the best we can hope for from him is that he will bring stability,” says Sajad Jiyad of think tank Century International. The country has just come out of a period of considerable political instability. “If Sudani prevents things from getting worse then I think that would be a success.”