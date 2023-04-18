New government | How do the parties answer Orpo’s questions? The answers will be published by 12 o’clock

Based on the answers and the discussions about them, it is decided which parties will advance to the actual government negotiations. In addition to the official share, the parties hold negotiations in the background.

Parliamentary groups the government official is supposed to answer by noon today Petteri Orpon (kok) questions. The chairman of the confederation, who was elected as the confessor, gave a bunch of questions to the groups on Friday.

HS reports and analyzes the answers. We follow the day moment by moment in this news.

Based on the answers and the discussions about them, it is decided which parties will advance to the actual government negotiations.

Orphan plans to hold official bilateral discussions with parliamentary groups at the beginning of next week.

“After that, it will probably start to take shape on what basis the actual government negotiations will be held,” he said on Friday.

In the background of the official share, the parties conduct negotiations, the importance of which is greater than the official and public responses of the parties. According to HS’s information, the coalition that won the parliamentary elections has already held informal consultations with basic Finns and is about to start them this week with the Sdp as well.

Government will form either around the coalition and basic Finns or around the coalition and Sdp.

Today, the parties will give their answers to Orpo’s questions, which emphasize balancing the public finances in particular. For example, there are few direct questions about immigration. For example, humanitarian immigration was not asked.

The parliamentary groups are also expected to answer the traditional question, whether they are ready to participate in the majority government assembled by Orpo and commit to the implementation of the program in its entirety, if they get their goals in the government program.

In total, there are 24 items and 46 questions in the battery of questions.

