New government | Essayah: The Christian Democrats want to join the government

The party government of the Christian Democrats will meet on Saturday.

Christian Democrats wants to be in the next government, outlined the party’s board meeting on Saturday.

“We had a good discussion, and the party government also gave its opinion [hallitustunnustelijan] questions”, the chairman Sari Essayah says to HS.

Chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo (kok) was appointed as the government official on Friday. He expects answers from the parties to the government recognition questions by Tuesday.

Essayah says the Christian Democrats’ answers will be ready over the weekend.

Party leader was satisfied with the fact that the questions brought up issues that the Christian Democrats like, such as balancing the public finances and caring for the elderly.

“The questions were good and comprehensive. They also took into account themes related to agriculture and forestry, unlike last time,” says Essayah.

The Christian Democrats is the second smallest group in the parliament, and it has five seats in the new parliament.

The party managed to slightly increase its vote share in the spring elections.