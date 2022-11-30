BRASILIA (Reuters) – The government of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is discussing with agribusiness the adoption of a pact for the production of sustainable soy in the Cerrado and is also considering an embargo on farms that are caught illegally deforesting, he said on Wednesday. former Minister of the Environment Carlos Minc, a member of the transition team for the area.

“Yesterday and the day before yesterday we talked with the soy sector to make a pact for sustainable soy in the Cerrado”, said Minc at a press conference of the working group on the Environment at the headquarters of the transitional government in Brasília.

Minc said that another measure being discussed by the group is embargoing farms with remote inspection. He explained that satellite monitoring data could be used with data from the Prodes and Deter systems and, at a crossroads, check with the states where there is a license for management. Anything that does not, would be considered illegal deforestation and automatically embargoed, he added.

“It is a quick, cheap, effective measure and it is clear that banks must comply with their obligation to cut credit to these embargoed locations,” said Minc, noting that the measure would be carried out on a “large scale” and would have “great effect” .

Amidst a series of criticisms of the current government regarding the dismantling and lack of resources and for the preservation of the environment during the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, the group is still analyzing the situation in the area and has not defined which measures will be presented for evaluation. Lula for implementation, which should only occur in about 10 days.

Even so, Minc promised that the new government will guarantee a strong and immediate reduction in illegal deforestation in Brazil in the first half of the year. “The laziness and impunity are over”, he said, adding that there will be a very strong and very tough response, articulated with several ministries.

Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest fell in the 12 months to July 2022, according to official government data released on Wednesday, retreating from a peak in years under the Bolsonaro government.

Forest destruction has dropped in the last 12 months to 11,568 square kilometers, show annual data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). The mark still represents the most deforestation in the Amazon than in any year from 2009 to 2020.

Also former Minister of the Environment Marina Silva, another member of the transition group, said that the new management is very willing to meet the goal of zero deforestation by 2030. For that, according to Marina, it is necessary to recover the plan to combat deforestation. Amazon deforestation.

Another former minister of the area, Izabella Teixeira, also said that the group is talking to countries that fund the Amazon Fund, and that Norway and Germany immediately agreed to resume funding for the fund. These transfers had been suspended during the Bolsonaro administration.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito)