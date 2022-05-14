When some acquaintance asked for information on Giuseppe Pedrazzini, the three family members, now arrested, abruptly chased him away.

A news story that has spread in the last few hours and that has literally shocked the whole Reggio Emilia area. Giuseppe Pedrazzini, a 77-year-old farmer, was found dead in a well in the garden of his home. His wife, daughter and son-in-law arrested, accused of murder, kidnapping and body concealment.

Really shocking what happened to Cerrè Marabinoa small fraction of the municipality of Toano, in the province of Reggio Emilia.

It had been months since no one had heard from Beppe, a man from 77 years olda farmer, whom everyone respected and appreciated in the village.

THE neighbors they wondered what happened to him and why he was no longer seen around. They had also tried several times a contact his familyhis wife, daughter and son-in-law, who lived with him.

But each time the three people provided evasive answers and they had even distrusted someone who insisted on asking.

Finally, after about two months in which the script was always the same, the concerned relatives and acquaintances decided to contact the Carabinieri.

Agents started to investigateplacing the home of the Pedrazzini family under preventive seizure.

The searches, also carried out with the use of molecular dogsled to a decisive turning point two days ago, when the body of Giuseppe Pedrazzini was found inside the well located in the garden of the house.

The whole family of Giuseppe Pedrazzini arrested

The most accredited hypothesis, unfortunately, is the most tragic and shocking. Silvia Pedrazzini And Riccardo Guidarespectively daughter and son-in-law of Beppe, were arrested on very serious charges of kidnapping, murder and body concealment.

Also arrested wifefor which he was initially assigned only a detective arrest, but who is now in prison like the other two.

At the questions of the investigators, for the moment, the three arrested have decided to make use of the right not to answer.

The investigations are now aimed at understanding as soon as possible what the motive which prompted the three family members to make such a heinous gesture.

They will follow updates.