Viviana Micheluzzi was trying to escape when her husband Mauro Moser hit her with a gunshot to the back of the head

The first results of the autopsy carried out on the corpse of Viviana Micheluzzi, the 56-year-old woman killed by her husband in Trentino last Tuesday, before the latter took her own life. The man fired a pistol shot in the back of his wife’s neck while she tried in vain to run away.

Last Tuesday the whole community of Molina Castle of Fiemmein Trentino, was shocked by the news of the femicide – suicide of Viviana Micheluzzi and Mauro Moser.

The 56-year-old woman was on the land where she worked in the honey production when her husband joined her and brought her shotbefore taking his own life with the same weapon.

They had been to find the two corpses two of the three children of the couple, who stunned by the scene were hospitalized in the nearby hospital in shock.

The motive for the murder of Viviana Micheluzzi

Viviana and Mauro had been married for 30 years. Years in which they gave birth to three children and together started a business aimed at production and sale of honey.

In the last period their relationship had cracked, so much so that the woman asked for one separation. Separation that theoretically had to be consensual.

Apparently, though, the man he did not accept this situation and claimed ownership of the business. This condition has caused several quarrels, which are also quite heated.

According to what emerged from the investigations, it seems that Mauro Moser had premeditated everything. That same morning he had regularly purchased the gun used in the crime. Then he had reached the camp in Dos de Cavai, putting into effect the plan he had studied.

L’autopsy on Viviana’s body she also shed light on what should have been the modalities of femicide. The woman was shot at napemost likely while desperately trying to escape from his tormentor.

A’friend of the 56-year-old, questioned by investigators, said that in Viviana’s stories in recent days she often repeated to her that Mauro had become aggressive and that he was afraid.

This attitude of the man had convinced Micheluzzi to want leave the house marital before the actual separation. Unfortunately she didn’t have time to get away enough.