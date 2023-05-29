Google is accelerating its efforts to offer a Bing-like service with its newest addition, ChatGPT.

The company recently presented its artificial intelligence generative integrated into the Google search engine, although for now it is only available in closed experiment mode.

In the realm of Generative Artificial Intelligence, Google has been lagging behind Microsoft.

The launch of Google Bard fell short of all professional expectations, and at present, it still doesn’t have a direct answer to Bing with ChatGPT.

As of today, through Search Labs, it is already possible to test the integration of generative AI in the Google search engine.

Search Labs is a testing laboratory dedicated to artificial intelligence that anyone can access through its website. However, at the moment, it is only available to users in the United States.

New features can be tested on both the mobile app and the Chrome browser on PC, providing a comprehensive user experience. Google has explained in its blog three different aspects that can be tested with this innovative technology.

The first benefit of using AI is the ability to reduce the number of searches required to complete a task. Now, users don’t have to split their queries into separate parts.

For example, if you search for “Tips for maintaining a healthy garden”, the AI ​​will provide information on the key factors to achieve this.

Asking the question “How to plan a wedding on a tight budget” will give you general guidance and links to helpful resources to make planning easier.

AI also excels at offering quick responses to specific problems. For example, by asking “How to fix a printing error on a laser printer?”, the AI ​​will provide step-by-step instructions to resolve the issue without having to search multiple pages of results for information.

Finally, Google highlights that its AI is very useful to simplify the search for products. Searching for terms like “best wireless headphones for money” will return recommendations based on user reviews, prices, and links to purchase.

Similarly, when searching for “GPS sports watch with heart rate monitor”, the AI ​​will provide options with relevant features and links to purchase the product.

All answers provided by the AI ​​offer the option to “ask a follow-up question”, which activates a chat mode to clarify doubts or ask additional questions related to the topic.

Although Google has not indicated when this generative artificial intelligence built into Google search will be available to all users, this advancement represents a promising step.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has recently announced the integration of GPT in Windows 11, Bing in ChatGPT and the use of plugins, consolidating its leadership in this area.