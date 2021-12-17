Google has begun work on a new augmented reality headset. About it informs ArsTechnica edition.

Media reporters drew attention to the disclosed LinkedIn profile of Mark Lucovsky, director of operating systems development, who previously worked at Meta. Lukowski said he went to work at Google. The specialist also confirmed that his employer is developing a new AR product: “My role is to lead the team of operating systems for augmented reality at Google.”

The authors suggested that the American corporation intends to develop new augmented reality glasses and thus release a new version of Google Glass. The reporters also found a list of vacancies in the company, according to which Google is looking for software developers for embedded systems in augmented reality. Other current vacancies explicitly state that new hires will be working on an “innovative AR device.”

In this regard, experts noted that Google is interested in expanding its presence in the market for devices of alternative reality. “Everything suggests that large IT players are strengthening in the battle for augmented reality,” the authors noted.

Google was one of the first companies to develop augmented reality devices. In 2014, the company released its first AR headset, Google Glass.

In November, Bloomberg author Mark Gurman announced that Apple would release an expensive mixed reality headset in 2022. The device will be designed for communication and high-performance gaming in an alternate reality.