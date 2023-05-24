Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach, Michelle Brey

On February 18, 2019, 15-year-old Rebecca Reusch disappeared in the Berlin-Neukölln district. The girl has been missing for four years and has not been found alive or dead since then. The girl would now be 19 years old. On the night of February 18, the girl stayed with her sister Jessica and her husband Florian R. There is the last sign of life of the girl. © dpa

In Rebecca Reusch’s missing case, there are apparently new findings. Her brother-in-law is said to have made bizarre searches on the Internet at the time of her disappearance.

Update from May 24, 2023: Four years after the disappearance of the then 15-year-old Rebecca Reusch, the investigations are gaining momentum. According to a report by Picture New data from the brother-in-law’s Google search history shows that shortly before Rebecca’s disappearance, he is said to have searched the Internet for strangulation practices during sexual intercourse.

According to the report, this is data that the investigators had already requested from Google Europe in Dublin (Ireland) in autumn 2020. They didn’t arrive until 2021. The forensic technology department of the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) apparently needed two years to evaluate this data. Why so long? The Rebecca missing person case is not a current crime, other murders and crimes took precedence, reports Picture.

Missing Rebecca: New Google data should convict brother-in-law of the next false statement

However, the data now show new details and reveal another contradiction in the brother-in-law’s statements. Apparently, not only was Rebecca logged into Google the night and morning before she disappeared, but he too. Rebecca’s sister’s husband did not sleep with it, as claimed, when Rebecca disappeared without a trace.

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office could not be reached for comment on Wednesday IPPEN.MEDIA However, when asked on Tuesday, they did not want to confirm any of this information.

However, the data also sheds light on another bitter finding: Since Rebecca disappeared, no one has logged into her Google account.

The Berlin student Rebecca has been missing since February 2019. © Private

Shortly before Rebecca’s disappearance: new data should show explosive Google searches by the brother-in-law

First report: Berlin/Munich – Rebecca Reusch disappeared on February 18, 2019. More than four years later there is still no trace of the girl from Berlin. Constantly under suspicion: your brother-in-law. Now there should have been new evidence about the Bild.de reported.

Rebecca Reusch: New details in the missing person case – investigators were apparently looking for strangulation tools

It was not until March 2023 that investigators examined the suspect’s house again. As opposed to the Berlin public prosecutor’s office in April IPPEN.MEDIA announced that “a search was carried out with the purpose of finding evidence on the accused, against whom investigations are still ongoing”. Further details could not be given. The background is a possible risk of investigation. An expert also explained the key moments of the missing persons case.

As several media reported unanimously, acoustic measurements are said to have been carried out in the house. Loud RTL investigators noticed a bathrobe with a missing belt. This is said to have been used for “pulling and towing a bobby car”. Because the belt was dirty, they got rid of it. That wrote RTL in April, citing a phone call with Rebecca’s mother.

From Bild.de a report now states that the brother-in-law’s house was also searched for strangulation tools. A “specific search was made for objects such as long shoelaces, fabric-covered cables, trouser and bathrobe belts that could be used to choke sex partners”. This is what an investigator said to the newspaper.

Missing Rebecca: Google data apparently provided new insights into the suspected brother-in-law

The report goes on to say that the State Criminal Police Office evaluated a USB stick with encrypted data from both Rebecca and the suspect. This is said to have been transmitted by Google at the request of the public prosecutor in February 2021. According to the newspaper, the data should have given the investigators new insights.

Rebecca spent the night of February 18, 2019 with her sister and her husband in Berlin-Britz. She should have arrived at her school at 9:50 am. However, the then 15-year-old never appeared there – and has since disappeared. The brother-in-law claimed he was asleep when she left the house. According to the new findings, however, he is said to have surfed the Internet at the time in question. He called the new report for porn sites.

The investigators are said to have noticed a trend in the respected practices. Accordingly, the suspect visited websites in particular where bondage practices during sexual intercourse and strangulation practices could be seen. During the house search, the investigators noticed the bathrobe with the missing belt. From where Bild.de refers to this information remains unclear at first.

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office confirmed at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA none of this information. “We have not provided the newspaper with any relevant information and will continue to be unable to provide any information in view of the ongoing investigation, so as not to jeopardize the purpose of the investigation,” was the reasoning. (mbr)