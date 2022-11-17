Despite having left a week ago, God of War: Ragnarok continues in the spotlight of all video game fans, since many have just started the new adventure of PlayStation. Although there are also some who gave it a lot of thought, to the point of starting to work on mods for the protagonist of the story, Kratos.

A mod known as speclizer has done something quite interesting with the god of war, since in a new video he posted what he would look like without a beard, making the intimidating part of it disappear. They put him in different situations, something that attracts attention, and the truth is, it is an aspect that fans could take time to get used to.

Here you can check it:

Something that should be taken into account is that Kratos never had a beard in his initial games, so we could say that the character from Santa Monica Studios is returning to his origins. However, because of the age they put on him as a rude but responsible father, it’s a bit uncomfortable to see him without his beard, especially since he’s been with her for four years now.

Remember that the game is available in ps4 Y PS5.

Editor’s note: Mods are not at all a surprise in this industry, what is really weird, is the way to dump console games to do the mods. After all, it hasn’t been released on PC for now.