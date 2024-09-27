The email service is one of the most used today, mostly for business matters between different companies and their respective clients, and many of them use a preset template to just give some meaning to the body itself. of the text. However, it seems that there is a new tool that will make these tasks of answering emails easier, and it will undoubtedly be a step that people will implement soon.

Gmail has taken a step by updating its well-known function of “Smart Responses”a tool that since 2017 has allowed users to respond to emails quickly with pre-designed phrases. Now, with the integration of artificial intelligence Geminiresponses are not only longer, but also more formal, suitable for emails that require a more elaborate tone.

This update adds to the feature of “Resume”which has been helping users synthesize the content of long email chains into a few lines for a few months now. The combination of both tools is designed to save time and improve efficiency when managing the inbox, especially in emails that demand a higher level of formality or complexity in the response.

Additionally, new smart responses from Gmail They are not only limited to short sentences, but they analyze the full context of a conversation and offer several response options. The user can choose the one that best suits their needs, modify it if necessary and, best of all, the recipient will never know that the response has been generated by an AI, since Google He keeps it in total discretion.

However, this innovative feature has an important limitation: It is only available in English and for those who pay a subscription to Google One. This means that, despite its potential, many users will still not be able to enjoy this update, especially those who do not use English as their primary language.

Via: Google

Author’s note: It would definitely help a lot if this function reached this side of the world. It remains to be seen if they soon decide to provide it.