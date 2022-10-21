Stepping into Hotel Glória is like stepping into a time capsule. The traditional building of classical architecture, inaugurated in 1922 for the celebrations of the first centenary of the independence of Brazil, has already hosted personalities such as Albert Einstein, Maurice Béjart, Yuri Gagarin, Jane Fonda, Fidel Castro, Ava Gardner and Marilyn Monroe. Strategically built in the most privileged point of Botafogo beach, the place guarantees an exuberant view of some of the main postcards of the Marvelous City, Guanabara Bay and Sugar Loaf Mountain. The glamor of the distant past, which has turned to decadence in recent decades and has become a symbol of former owner Eike Batista’s downfall, is beginning to come alive again. Not as a hotel, but as a luxury residential development.

With an injection of R$ 400 million from the Opportunity Imobiliário fund — which holds R$ 2.6 billion in assets and 100 investors — the new Glória is under renovation. The development, scheduled for delivery in December 2025, will have 266 apartments with sizes ranging from 70 to 314 square meters, in addition to four stores on the ground floor. The General Sales Value (PSV) is estimated at R$ 700 million, according to Jomar Monnerat, manager of Opportunity Imobiliário. “The value of this project is not just financial, it is the rescue of an asset in the history of Rio de Janeiro and Brazil”, said the executive. “The characteristics of Glória and the carefully thought out details in this retrofit make this development something unique in the country.”

With a square meter valued at around R$25,000, each Glória apartment will cost from R$1.8 million to something close to R$8 million. Monnerat says the project contemplates the preservation of the hotel’s iconic features, in harmony with contemporary features. Responsible for the work and incorporation is SIG Engenharia. The new Glória will have its facade preserved and recovered, following the legislation for this model of enterprise.

Glória’s details aren’t limited to the historic architecture or guest list. The leisure area and the tree-lined square in front of the hotel have also been restored. The project was conceived by the Rio de Janeiro offices Cité Arquitetura and Afonso Kuenerz Arquitetura. The interior design is signed by Patrícia Anastassiadis and the landscaping is by the Burle Marx office. To get to the essence of residential, Opportunity Imobiliário hired DTG Brasil to develop a design thinking with some of the country’s leading experts. The project received consultancy from MCF, by Carlos Ferreirinha.

DAYS OF FIGHT Glória’s most dramatic moments began in 2008, after 50 years as the property of the family of Eduardo Tapajós, who died in a tragic accident. The hotel was eventually sold by the widow years later to businessman Eike Batista. Eike’s plan was to rescue its past glamor and turn it back into a luxury hotel and the headquarters of his group.

With Eike’s downfall, however, the asset was given away as part of the US$ 2 billion debt by the Arab group Mubadala, which later sold it to Opportunity for R$ 100 million, in 2020. The property had been abandoned since 2013. Overcome the days of struggle, it’s time for new days for Gloria.