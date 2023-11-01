Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Split

The FAB-1500 smart bombs are designed to be transportable by the Su-34 (shown here), Su-30 and Su-35 fighter aircraft. (Archive image) © Russian Defense Ministry Novosibirsk/SNA/Imago/Archive image

It has a damage radius of 500 meters and destroys reinforced concrete: Russia’s new “smart” glide bomb can become a problem for Ukraine.

Moscow – Russian armed forces have, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) used new guided glide bombs in the fight against Ukraine on Monday (October 30). Now there are fears that these “smart” missiles could increase pressure on Ukraine’s air defenses in the coming winter months.

The improved glide bombs that Moscow is now using are equipped with laser and satellite guidance to increase their accuracy. Among other things, a FAB-1500 rocket is used, reports ISW, a US-based think tank that monitors military developments in the United States Ukraine war analyzed.

Russia’s super bomb is probably ready for use: weighs 1,550 kilograms, damage radius 500 meters

According to a Russian military blogger, the Russian armed forces are expected to use several such new “smart” glide bombs against Ukraine, namely the FAB-250 and FAB-500, as well as the FAB-1500. Thanks to the laser and satellite-guided control, the impact radius is only five meters, reports the ISW.

The precision of Vladimir Putin’s new miracle weapon is enormous compared to conventional air bombs: these have an impact radius of 50 meters. Their range is 200 kilometers. According to the blogger, the Russian FAB-250 bombs weigh 250 kilograms and have an explosive power of 99 kilograms, with a damage radius of 120 meters. With these values ​​it is possible to destroy people, equipment and light fortifications.

Threat to Ukraine? Russia’s glide bomb can destroy bunkers 20 meters deep

Accordingly, the FAB-500 bombs have a weight of 500 kilograms, an explosive power of 150 kilograms, and a destruction radius of 250 meters – and can therefore destroy headquarters, warehouses as well as concrete and reinforced concrete objects, according to the ISW report. Finally, Russia’s FAB-1500 bombs are said to weigh 1,550 kilograms, have an explosive weight of 675 kilograms and a damage radius of 500 meters.

With this power it is possible to destroy underground bunkers up to 20 meters deep and penetrate up to three meters of reinforced concrete. According to the Russian military blogger, the Russian armed forces will be able to equip their Su-34, Su-30 and Su-35 fighter aircraft with the new glide bombs.

Russia can direct 1,500 kilogram bombs en masse towards Ukraine – “We have to react urgently”

Ukraine had already sounded the alarm about Russian glide bombs in the spring. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat described the FAB bombs as a “new threat” and said: “We have to respond urgently.” According to a report from the news portal Newsweek The head of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, explained in April that Russia was increasingly using the smaller FAB-500s “on the entire front line.”

There are also “signs of preparation for a mass deployment of 1,500 kilogram FABs”. And despite its weight, the FAB-1500 is actually suitable for mass use, the portal reported, citing another influential Russian military blogger.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

“Smart” bombs: Russia and Ukraine use new glide bombs

But Ukraine also received guided bombs in aid packages from the USA, according to the report Newsweek further, including the JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munitions) and the JDAM-ER. The JDAM kits would transform previously unguided bombs into precision-guided “smart” munitions that could be fired from a variety of aircraft – similar to the FAB series bombs.

In March, Gen. James Hecker, the top commander of the U.S. Air Force in Europe and Africa, confirmed that Ukrainian forces were using a limited number of JDAM-ER “smart bombs.” These bombs were presented as part of a military aid package in December 2022. (n/a)