Alfa Romeo hasn't done anything wrong with the Giulia. When new, the sales figures are nothing to write home about, but used they certainly are. We have been watching the prices for a long time, but they are not yet ready to become really cheap.

Different laws and rules apply to the used car market. Crossovers and the like are less popular, but the market likes a relatively light sedan with an attractive appearance and excellent driving characteristics.

In that respect, we blame the leasing companies: if the depreciation is not too bad and the car is reliable (see our purchasing advice), then the lease price could also be reduced (significantly), right?

The new Giulia will be stunning

Anyway, the current generation is now on its last legs. The car received a subtle facelift last year and it appears to be the last. Jean-Philippe Imparato, the big boss of Alfa Romeo, tells Motor1.com that they have 'frozen' the design for the Giulia. This means that the design is fixed and they can deal with the rest of the development:

What we designed is the bomb: we couldn't finish the design of this car without being absolutely in love with it. And now we are! Jean-Philippe Imparato, can appreciate his own products.

The new Giulia will be on the STLA-Large platform. That is the same basis as the new Dodge Charger that was unveiled last week. And the attentive reader will confirm that it will also be used for the new large electric SUV.

Petrol!

That is a model above the Stelvio. Speaking of that Stelvio, it will also have a successor. The Giulia and Stelvio will be 'together' as a set again. The Stelvio is planned for 2025 and the new Giulia for 2026. You don't have to worry that it will only be an electric car. Alfa Romeo had indicated a while ago that it would only sell electric cars from 2027, but it seems that they are withdrawing their opinion.

Yesterday, Jean-Philippe Imparato indicated to Automotive News Europe that it also depends on who is elected in the elections. If Trump comes again, they will wait a little longer with a very large electric SUV. The STLA Large platform is suitable for both electric motors and explosive motors. You can also get the Charger with an inline six petrol engine! Now that sounds like something to us musica in the ears: an Alfa Romeo sedan with rear-wheel drive and a six-in-line…

