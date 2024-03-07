The famous video of the Giulia flying at the Nurburgring has exceeded two million views, setting a record not only on the track but also on YouTube: on the official Alfa channel the previous record was 500 thousand views (the video of the Alfa new deal) while very few other videos have exceeded the 100 thousand views milestone…

And this means one simple thing: the red hearts of the Alfisti beat above all for her, Her Majesty Giulia. A newly renewed model in the name of passion. It should be remembered that her European launch tour ideally kicked off from the Alfa Romeo museum in Arese, just outside Milan. An elegant way to underline the love and history of this iconic model, just as – not surprisingly – the commercial launch was preceded by the “Evolving is performance art” event set up to highlight the work and passion of the Alfa Romeo team, committed to improving something (textually) “already perfect”. Such emphasis derives from the fact that the heart of this car is its driving dynamics on which a lot of work has always been done (the Nurburgring record we were talking about before is an example) and therefore also for the new model the “taste of steering wheel” was placed at the center of the project.

We started from the perfect weight distribution and a good weight/power ratio achieved with the widespread use of ultra-light materials, such as aluminum used for example for the base of the engines and carbon, used for the transmission shaft, solution derived directly from the world of competitions. And then there's all the work done on the famous Q4 technology (which in Alfaromeese means 4×4): in short, it is a system that has all the advantages of all-wheel drive but, at the same time, guarantees reduced fuel consumption, responsiveness and all the driving pleasure of a rear-wheel drive car. And in fact the active torque distribution system monitors grip conditions and driver requests in real time. And it transforms a car with 100% rear traction into a 4×4 given that when the grip limit approaches or if the driver tries to kill himself, the Q4 system closes the clutches present in the distribution system in a flash and transfers up to to 50% of the driving torque at the front axle. And when we say “lightning” we are referring to a record time of 150ms…

Not only that: again for the “driving pleasure” category, the Giulia shows off a nice mechanical self-locking differential which emphasizes its agility and sporty character, guaranteeing perfect traction, greater stability of the vehicle when cornering at much higher speeds and lateral acceleration. Without forgetting greater safety in wet or slippery conditions thanks to constant control of the wheels and reduction of slip.

Of course, how the power gets to the wheels matters. But it's worth little if there's no refined suspension. And here Alfa plays at home because it has been showing off unique systems for years. This time they're talking about a front end with high wishbone suspension with double lower lever and semi-virtual steering axis, which optimizes the filtering effect and allows you to steer quickly and precisely (this is the secret of its entry into corners). While at the rear a four-and-a-half-arm multilink solution was opted for (Alfa Romeo patent) which guarantees great handling and good comfort. If desired, on the special Competizione series or on the Quadrifoglio, there are also active suspensions with electronically controlled damping, which adapt moment by moment to the driving conditions and allow you to choose between behavior more oriented towards performance or comfort.

Furthermore, there is an 8-speed ZF double clutch gearbox with fixed aluminum paddles (beautiful, giant and well made, like those of a racing car) and a whole long series of ADAS (for level 2 autonomous driving) which never bother you and are never invasive. In short, they are there but you can't feel them. As it should always be.

This is the real heart of the car, even if everyone then concentrated on the famous new “look”, i.e. that generated by the Full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlights with the “Trilobe” grille, which establishes the “family feeling” with Tonal and which bring a lot more technology. In fact, it is not just a question of style. Now the “Adaptive Front Lighting System” provides continuous adjustment of the low beam headlights based on speed and specific driving conditions, while the “Glare-Free High Beam Segmented Technology” in low light conditions, automatically detects front traffic and /or in the opposite direction to avoid dazzling other cars.

Finally, among the new features of the new Giulia there is also the new instrument panel with the historic “telescope” design: here there is now a new 12.3″ TFT screen – totally digital which can be customized with three layouts: Evolved , which represents the design vision of the Alfa Romeos of the future by enhancing the central area of ​​the screen while maintaining the 2 lateral quadrants; Relax, with a specific focus on comfort, free from detailed vehicle information and characterized by the absence of 2 dials. Finally Heritage, which is inspired by the brand's iconic models from the 60s and 70s, with distinctive details such as the inverted numbers on the final edge of the speedometer. All expressed with a new, more rational range made up of 4 trim levels: Super, Sprint (which includes numerous options with a sporty connotation), Ti (more elegant) and Veloce (the most aggressive). And 160 HP diesel versions with rear-wheel drive along with the powerful 280 HP petrol and 210 HP diesel engines with all-wheel drive.