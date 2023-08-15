Dhe sun sends its last rays over Walker Bay. The water glitters in the warm evening light, far in the distance the foothills of the Cape of Good Hope can be guessed at rather than seen. The guests have made themselves comfortable on the terrace. Before taking a seat at the tables inside Schneider’s Cape Floral Kitchen, enjoy the evening atmosphere and the view of the ocean. And with a few little things like the crispy curry bread with cucumber jelly and the sardines with melon, they also get a special aperitif: gin and tonic – without tonic.

What Susanne Schneider serves to her guests on the terrace of her restaurant in the small town of De Kelders on the South African coast is her own creation. And it seems to please most visitors with its clear juniper and grapefruit aromas, the fresh, dry taste and a light note of salt. Very few people miss the tonic water, instead they are happy to hear that their drink is mixed with mineral water and has 80 percent fewer calories than a conventional gin and tonic.



Including salt bag: The H2O Gin becomes a gin and tonic without the tonic.

:



Image: Michael Hinz



The tonic water thing has occupied Susanne Schneider for quite a while. And she wasn’t primarily concerned with the calories, but with the taste. For a long time she had been bothered by the sticky sweetness of many tonic waters, and by the mostly far too dominant aroma of bitter lemonade, which traditionally turns a gin into a gin and tonic. And because a few years ago she and her friend Yvonne Bittman-Steyn founded a company for the import of South African gin to Germany and went looking for special juniper schnapps variants in the Cape, she eventually came up with the idea of ​​making her own to make gin. A gin that can also become a gin and tonic without tonic, because it already has the aromas and bitter notes that tonic water usually contributes. After many experiments and trials, the idea finally became the H2O Gin, which is served to guests in “Schneider’s” and is now also available in Germany.

Susanne Schneider and her husband Jürgen ended up in South Africa a decade ago. After intensive and exhausting years in gastronomy with numerous stations in Germany and abroad – including the Kempinski Gravenbruch, where they met, and the Strahlenberger Hof in Schriesheim, where they had a Michelin star for 13 years – they wanted to Slowly retire Kap. In De Kelders, about a two-hour drive southeast of Cape Town, they opened a small, exclusive B&B right on Walker Bay called “The Whale and Gin Spotter” and then three years ago “Schneider’s Cape Floral Kitchen” – with him in the Kitchen and her “at the guest”.

Only one menu is served in the small restaurant with barely 20 seats, in which Jürgen Scheider integrates numerous wild herbs, shrubs and plants from the local fynbos vegetation, the unique heath and bush landscape that characterizes the coast and mountains around the cape . Some fynbos botanicals can also be found in the H2O Gin, but the focus is on its clear juniper aromas and the bitter grapefruit note.







The H2O is served on ice with a pinch of “Oryx Citrus Desert Salt”, which hangs in a small bag on the bottle, it is poured with ice-cold mineral water and decorated with a grapefruit slice. The gin is available in Germany at the online mail-order company “South Africa Enjoyment” for 38.90 euros per 0.5 liter bottle.