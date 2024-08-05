What do you get when you combine a controversial comic book character with an ancestor of the Triceratops 78 million years ago? A Lokiceratops rangiformi. This newly discovered dinosaur It has a very particular characteristic: a unique variety of head ornaments, with the largest horns ever seen. The name of the species, announced last Friday in the scientific journal PeerJtranslates to “Loki’s horned face that resembles a reindeer.”

The dinosaur was found, identified and named by Joseph Sertich from the faculty of Colorado State University, and Mark Loewenfrom the University of Utah. The two authors named the new species based on its unusual blade-like antlers on the back of the ruff—the bone shield at the back of the skull—and other asymmetrical antlers reminiscent of those worn by reindeer today; and which also resemble those on the helmet of Loki, the charismatic trickster from Marvel comics and movies, who is Inspired by a god from Norse mythology with the same name.

The fossil remains were found in 2019 on private property near the Canadian border in the state of Montana (USA). The reconstruction, which the discoverers were involved in, was made from fragments the size of dinner plates or even smaller. Once they managed to assemble the skull, they realised that it was a new species. This reconstruction and identification work is described by the authors as the greatest challenge. “The description of the skull, one of the most detailed ever written, and the comparisons with other horned dinosaurs around the continent took an additional year,” explains palaeontologist Joseph Sertich.

It is believed that Loki lived about 78 million years ago and was about 6.7 meters long and weighed about five tons. During its existence – about 12 million years before its more famous relative, the Triceratops— their home was an island continent called Laramidia, now located in what is now North America. Several specimens of the family have been found there ceratopsidae“This is the first time that five horned dinosaurs have been found living in the same place and time,” says Sertichm. This discovery brings new insights into evolutionary studies, as it indicates that a group can evolve rapidly from a common ancestor in a small region: “This is something totally unexpected,” says the author.

What the horns tell us about dinosaurs

Flirting and fighting. These are the two main functions of dinosaur horns. The display of these attributes served to attract the attention of potential partners, as an advertisement of strength and health. Other theories indicate that they were used to confront other individuals of the same species or to protect these herbivores from attacks by carnivores. Some Research suggests that the triceratops They fought each other using their skulls, as deer, goats and antelopes do today.

Artist’s impression of Lokicertaops, with two horns reminiscent of the helmet worn by Loki in Marvel comics and movies. Fabrizio Lavezzi The comic book character Loki wears a distinctive horned helmet and is based on the Norse god of the same name. Jackson Carter The remains of ‘Loki’ displayed at the Museum of Evolution in Denmark. MoE

The horned genus to which the new specimen belongs, the centrosaurinesis known for wearing extravagant and flashy ornaments. However, Loki It has several unique features, including the absence of a horn on its nose, large, curved, blade-like horns on the back of its head and an asymmetrical spike in the middle. These were used more for display than defense, Sertich says. It was the largest horned dinosaur of its time.

The region where he lived and where he was found Lokiceratops, “It would have been a seasonally wet subtropical coastal plain, covered in lush forests mixed with open scrub and swamps,” the author explains. “This hothouse world was the perfect environment for these animals for almost 20 million years, with plant productivity supporting at least five species of horned dinosaurs at the same time, along with similarly sized, duck-billed herbivores. Cranial ornaments are one of the keys to unlocking their diversity and demonstrate that evolutionary selection for showy displays contributed to the richness of Cretaceous ecosystems.”

After being discovered, many fossils are sold to museums for their aesthetic value as beautiful pieces of natural history, explains Sertich. Now the remains of Loki The dinosaurs are on display at the Museum of Evolution in southern Denmark. “This museum values ​​science and research as much as it values ​​exhibitions. It is incredibly important that discoveries like this go to museums that care about public access to collections and access to fossils for study,” says the co-discoverer of the new dinosaur.

