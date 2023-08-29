New Giambruno case, the oppositions ask for the intervention of Mediaset and Meloni: “Normalize bestiality”

“Meloni distances himself from these words”. The opposition asks for the intervention of the Prime Minister after yet another controversy over an outing by her partner, the journalist Andrea Giambruno.

The presenter of the “Diario del Giorno” show on Rete4 has once again made headlines with a comment on the recent cases of sexual violence. “Perhaps we should be more protective in dialogue and vocabulary. If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk – this is certain, there must be no kind of misunderstanding and no kind of stumbling block – but if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems and then you actually risk that the wolf will find it”, the words spoken on live television, which sparked protests from the opposition parties.

“We have given the full willingness of the Democratic Party to work together against gender-based violence. But we do not accept any form of ambiguity. Meloni distances himself from these words which once again insinuate that sometimes it is also the ‘fault’ of women. It is unacceptable,” said Chiara Braga, leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber of Deputies. Alessandro Zan, deputy and head of rights of the Democratic Party increased the dose: “Before Caivano, it must be hoped that Meloni will address the issue at home”.

Vittoria Baldino, deputy group leader of the 5-star Movement in the Chamber, also asked for the broadcaster’s intervention. “I hope that Mediaset’s management will immediately distance themselves from this disturbing statement. As for the president Meloni, if I were you I would hasten to advise my partner to apologize because this message is not assimilated to the forma mentis of the family context of the woman who leads the country “.

Even Chiara Appendino, former mayor of Turin now deputy of the M5s, asked Meloni to intervene to say “what she thinks of Giambruno’s serious words. For Giulia, who found the wolf in her house; for Anna, who found it on the subway; For Silvia, who found it at school. For thousands of women, sober or drunk, who have found the wolf next to them, because they thought he was simply a man. We have the first female prime minister in history who, in her words, fights against gender-based violence so much and advertises herself as a woman, mother and Christian: she distances herself from the very serious statements of her partner because her silence would mean being one accomplice “.

According to Carla Taibi, treasurer of +Europe, “Giambruno normalizes bestiality”. “The fact that a girl can have a drink in a disco automatically makes her a sacrificial victim to suffer violence or be raped. Blaming girls for how they dress or what they do spells a problem for our country’s culture,” she said.

“Giambruno’s exit is intolerable,” said the senator of Italia Viva Daniela Sbrollini, vice president of the social affairs commission. “The journalist Andrea Giambruno is not new to unhappy outings. But the one about girls who should avoid going out or drinking ‘because then you’ll find the wolf’ is truly intolerable. These are words that fuel the usual cliché of the girl who “if she went looking for her” and the male who is unable to resist her instincts. Truly disarming.”

Giambruno’s defense: “No justification”

The person concerned also intervened in the case. ”Since a completely surreal controversy has been raging in the last few hours, I almost do it with a smile, I have to point out that no one in this place has justified the act, indeed very precise terms have been used such as ‘abominable’ as regards the deed and the perpetrators of this deed were defined as ‘beasts’”, said Giambruno during today’s episode.

“So all those who have exploited in a misleading way, distorting the reality of what I said, are doing it either because in bad faith or because they have serious understanding problems,” he added. “I say this not only personally but also to protect a company and a work group that supports me”. Then he concluded: “let’s put an end to these controversies because we are bordering on the ridiculous and I think politics has far more interesting things to do than dealing with a journalistic space”.