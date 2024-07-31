Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Laid aside: Some Leopard A1 and other combat vehicles are waiting to be revived in many NATO countries – here in Belgium. The work involved is time-consuming and spare parts are now difficult to obtain (archive photo). © IMAGO/Monasse T/Andia.fr

Eight Leopard 1A5, 14 Leopard 2 – NATO partners are rolling out new tanks against Putin. More power at the front; new difficulties behind.

Kiev – “The Europeans need nine months to overhaul a Leopard 2,” writes David Axe. In March, the Forbes-Author criticizes that the Ukraine war is progressing faster than the tanks can be repaired. In January before, according to the news magazine Mirror A Green Party member of the Bundestag also criticized the delay; in May, Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) also had to accept a reprimand from the Canadians for the slow repair times; and now the federal government has finally put eight more Leopard tanks into action – even older models than the current Leopard 2. The piquant thing about it: Ukraine had already refused to accept Leopard 1 tanks in May.

Denmark and the Netherlands are also adding material: 14 Leopard 2 tanks, as the Ukrainian Pravda reports. Planned delivery date: end of summer. “Unfortunately, it has been determined that only a very small number of the battle tanks delivered can be used by Ukraine,” wrote Sebastian Schäfer after the Green Party budget politician from the Esslingen constituency visited a tank workshop in Lithuania together with Defense Minister Pistorius; the tanks are being patched back together there because Ukraine itself apparently lacks both the capacity and the knowledge. The tank is a cause for concern.

The Leopard disaster in Ukraine: poorly maintained, missing parts and only poorly patched

Ukraine has received 18 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks from Germany; a total of 58 Leopard 1A5 so far. Both models come with spare parts – but there are apparently not enough of them. In total, Ukraine had been promised 155 refurbished Leopard 1 tanks from NATO countries alone; from industrial stocks, i.e. they had been mothballed. In September 2023, Ukraine then received 20 Leopard 1s – and immediately complained about them. “After receipt and inspection, Ukraine found that 18 of the 20 tanks received showed minor defects or malfunctions and two had ‘more serious defects’,” writes the Kyiv Independent.

“I was commander of the VJTF, the fast NATO spearhead, in 2019 and 2020, and we had Leopard 2s in our brigade from three countries, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands – and these Leopard 2s each required different fuel.”

Ultimately, the situation remains unsatisfactory in several respects: the number of Western tanks is too low; the extent of the revitalization of the industrial stocks was ultimately far more complex than was apparently previously assumed; and in addition, the repairs also appear to be a disaster in several respects. This is due to the poor availability of spare parts for the Leopard 2A4 model, which was replaced by the A6 model in the German army in recent years but is still in use in other NATO armies.

“In addition, attempts to repair the tanks by the Ukrainian army have led to further damage to the tanks. It is necessary to examine to what extent this can be prevented by better training of the mechanics or by providing instructions or whether repairs can be carried out in Ukraine,” the Mirror At the beginning of the year from the letter from Green Party MP Schäfer to Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

The problem of Ukraine. NATO partners hoard large leopard populations

In May, Canada forced a solution, thereby creating an imbalance in NATO: “Critics have pointed the finger at the German manufacturers Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (manufacturer of the chassis) and Rheinmetall (manufacturer of the cannon), saying that their refusal to share the intellectual property rights to the various components of the Leopard A4 with other companies caused the parts shortage and drove up repair costs,” reported the Canadian broadcaster CBCNews.

The think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) At the beginning of 2023, there were a total of 223 Leopard 2A4s in storage in the stocks of the Bundeswehr and Rheinmetall. The various NATO partners are said to have around 2,200 Leopard tanks of various models and series in service or in storage. Ukraine is running out of tanks. According to current information from the statistics platform Oryx One Leopard 1A5 is damaged, ten Leopard 2A4s are destroyed, eleven Leopard 2A4s are damaged and abandoned, six Leopard 2A6s are destroyed, five Leopard 2A6s are damaged.

Lack of logistics strategy: Ukrainians prefer to repair themselves and risk duplication of work

Forbes had written in March that, due to a lack of spare parts, the Ukrainians would prefer to dismantle the most badly battered combat vehicles and repair the other tanks themselves; this was reported by Christian Freuding, a major general in the German army, head of the Ukraine Situation Centre and the Planning and Command Staff of the Federal Minister of Defence in Berlin. According to him, the Ukrainians would “remove the damaged parts and then load them onto trucks and trains to transport them to Poland or Lithuania”.

This would mean a doubling of the work if parts were repaired in the repair centers and then reworked in Ukraine and installed in the vehicles. “This will make the already slow repair process even slower,” Freuding said, according to ForbesHowever, in field conditions, damaged parts are rarely repaired – they are replaced. For example, if a tank has suffered engine failure, there is no fault diagnosis and subsequent installation of the replacement part. Usually a new engine is installed.

Putin’s nightmare hardly suitable for the front: Ukraine seeks its own solutions

Perhaps the weaker armor or the weaker armament makes the Leopard 1 more vulnerable compared to the Leopard 2. Or the lack of weapon stabilization, which requires the crew to have more practice with the device. Perhaps the criticism simply results from a different understanding of the weapon between the Western states and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian magazine Armyinform had already given a hint in early 2023 – when they let “Vitaliy”, the leader of a platoon of Leopard 1 tanks, rave about it: “When we were in training and minor breakdowns occurred with the tank, we and the other crew members immediately asked the foreign instructors to provide us with the necessary equipment and mechanisms. They were surprised, because they were used to expecting repair battalions that would repair the equipment,” said “Vitaliy”.

Criticism of analysts: Ukraine should have fought with more Soviet material

The commander emphasized how Armyinform wrote that “any machine will work well in the hands of motivated people, because most of the tank drivers working on German tanks are volunteers who are ready to make every effort for a speedy victory.” Already in July of the first year of the war, Dan De Luce had apparently anticipated the current situation: “Despite the influx of Western systems, Ukraine will probably remain dependent on Soviet-era weapons for the foreseeable future,” the reporter from the US broadcaster NBC speculated.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Based on the think tank’s research Foundation for Defense of Democracies Ukraine could have found hundreds of weapons systems of Soviet origin in 23 countries outside NATO, such as Mi-17 helicopters, T-80 tanks and BM-14 artillery guns. According to NBC Ukraine could have found and possibly obtained familiar systems in countries such as South Korea, Colombia, Argentina and Kenya.

General annoyed: Three Leopard 2s from three NATO countries require three different types of fuel

In early 2023, an unnamed French officer described it as a “logistical nightmare” to the news agency AFP the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine. “The range is extremely large. Everyone has their own weapon system, their own engines,” said the source. German tank general Freuding can confirm this: “In 2019 and 2020 I was commander of the VJTF, the fast NATO spearhead; and we had Leopard 2s in our brigade from three countries, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands – and these Leopard 2s each required different fuel,” he said in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired.

But in addition to the logistical challenges and enemy action, the strain on every vehicle also leaves its mark – especially the excessive strain in heavy combat. Normally, in a combat situation, a third of all tanks are in maintenance at any given time, the officer said. “A main battle tank is the most complex of all military vehicles in terms of land maintenance.” (Karsten Hinzmann)