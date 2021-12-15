German election winner Olaf Scholz was in a hurry to form a coalition this fall. His SPD, the Greens and the Liberals wanted to radiate elan and drive. Scholz’s target deadline was not Christmas or New Year’s, but the EU summit from December 16-17, this week. There he wanted to embody the change of power, to mark the end of the Merkel era.

Since his team took office even a week earlier, the new chancellor has already made his European debut in recent days. He did this tellingly cautiously.

The first trip, Friday, went classically in celebration of the Franco-German friendship to President Macron in Paris. He then moved on to Brussels, for talks with EU presidents Michel and von der Leyen and with NATO chief Stoltenberg, because of his loyalty to the European and Atlantic order.

In press moments in Paris and Brussels, Scholz covered all the difficult topics – does nuclear energy fit in with climate ambitions, should the Stability Pact be overhauled? – completely out of the way. In fact, a traveling German reporter could barely understand the Chancellor, he spoke so softly.

More risky was the third destination, Sunday: Warsaw. Of course, what applies to France also applies to Poland: a good relationship with this neighbor is a matter of German state raison. But should the PiS government be rewarded with such an honorable visit, despite its undermining of the Polish rule of law and democracy? Scholz thought so.

In recent years, the German Greens and Liberals have criticized Merkel’s attempts at dialogue with Warsaw (and Budapest) from the opposition. Many in the rest of the EU also believed that Berlin was not responding sufficiently to the PiS. Yet Scholz held on to the Merkel line on Sunday. No confrontation. He merely hoped that the European Commission and the Polish government would work it out together. Its host, Prime Minister Morawiecki, remembered delicately to the rapid growth of Germany’s trade with Eastern Europe.

For example, these first steps already reveal how much Scholz seeks continuity with Merkel. This is conceivable: she occupied, in Berlin and in the EU, the central point of all power lines. Whoever can take over that position is in the right place. But the question is what remains of the renewal promised by the Scholz government. At the end of November, the coalition agreement was generally welcomed or feared because of the pronounced European impetus. This was and is primarily in the content. An EU that invests more in climate and digitization pleased the Greens and the FDP with their young supporters, and is in line with the priorities of von der Leyen and Timmermans in Brussels.

Likewise, the theme of financial solidarity fits in with the SPD agenda. Scholz is proud to have contributed ‘decisively’ to the EU corona recovery fund in 2020 as Minister of Finance. He will not shy away from upcoming discussions about repeating this massive support operation, although sold by Merkel (and Rutte) last year as a one-off exception. The German ‘elan’ on these themes will manifest itself as moving with the mainstream, in other words: less braking.

The situation is different with the institutional EU ideas in the coalition agreement. There, Berlin is ahead of the troops. The coalition parties want a ‘strategically sovereign Union’, pan-European electoral lists and even treaty changes towards a ‘European federal state’. They also advocate a return to the ‘community method’.

The latter is a sneer at Merkel, who famously noted in 2010 that EU politics is not just about the ‘community institutions’ (Commission and Parliament) but also about national governments (meeting in the Council and European Council, of which they was a member himself). The Chancellor coined the term ‘Union method’ for this indispensable interplay between Brussels and the capitals. But this word alone violated a taboo: the German Greens spoke of it as shame, as did MEPs from Merkel’s CDU. Europe had to remain pure.

This Thursday, at his first EU summit, Olaf Scholz will discover what his predecessor meant. The European Council is at the center of power in the Union, not because Merkel said it out loud, but because the situation – from the euro crisis then to the pandemic and geopolitics now – calls for a link between national authority and joint decisions.

Also, all chancellors since Helmut Schmidt (1974-1982) have unfailingly understood the usefulness of the EU summits for their personal power in Europe and in Berlin, vis-à-vis ministers and coalition partners at home. Pragmatist Scholz will also quickly appreciate this. So not to mention opposing forces elsewhere: the new man will not hurry with the construction of a federal Europe.

Luke of Middelaar is a political philosopher and historian.

