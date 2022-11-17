Home page politics

Of: Christiane Kuehl

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on her way to the government machine: Der Spiegel unveils the leaked first draft of her team’s planned China strategy at the Federal Foreign Office. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

The first draft of the future China strategy of the federal government was leaked to Der Spiegel. An exclusive insight into Annalena Baerbock’s view of Beijing.

Berlin/Munich – Political Berlin has been waiting eagerly for months for the first China strategy from a German government. In its coalition agreement, the traffic light announced that it would develop a strategy that would provide guidelines for dealing with the new, authoritarian superpower. But the Ukraine war and the energy crisis repeatedly stopped the project. Details have now become known through an indiscretion. Someone from Minister Annalena Baerbock’s Foreign Office sent the first draft to the mirror pierced.

Since this is the raw version, which has not yet been agreed with other ministries or among the traffic light partners, this initially reflects the perspective of the Foreign Minister’s team. Baerbock’s attitude is well known: she coined the motto “mix of dialogue and toughness” in the 2021 election campaign and wants a value-based foreign policy. Appropriately, human rights should move more into the center of German China policy, like the mirror reported Tuesday night, citing the paper. Human rights are “indivisible, cannot be relativized – neither culturally nor religiously,” it says. The observance of human rights should be decisive in the future development of economic relations: “Economic development and human rights are not in conflict with each other.”

The Federal Foreign Office wants to reduce economic dependencies “quickly and at a cost that is reasonable for the German economy”, the news magazine quotes from the document, which is classified as confidential. Supply chains should be diversified, critical raw materials should be held in storage. In key industrial areas, Germany and the entire EU “should not become dependent on technological advances in third countries that do not share our values”.

China Strategy: Leak from the State Department by Annalena Baerbock

Why someone leaked the draft China strategy and who did it is unclear. Anyone want to up the tempo? Or make the Federal Foreign Office’s point of view known before the paper is possibly watered down in internal coalition talks? “All of the leaked quotes are in line with the clear China policy” that Foreign Minister Baerbock has formulated since the traffic light government took office. emphasizes Thorsten Benner, Director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin. Also, most of the dated mirror the outlines of the proposed measures mentioned are known. The described diversification of supplier countries is widely discussed. Many companies are looking for alternatives to China, most recently at the Asia-Pacific conference in Southeast Asia over the weekend. Economics Minister Robert Habeck has already announced the cap on export guarantees mentioned in the paper.

The EU describes China as a “partner, competitor and system rival at the same time.” The Foreign Ministry adopts this well-known formulation – but loudly mirror with the addition: “However, the latter two aspects are becoming increasingly important”. The paper also criticizes – unsurprisingly – China’s pro-Russian stance in the Ukraine war and Beijing’s threats to Taiwan.

Benner warns against “judging a document on the basis of a single news article, where we are at the mercy of what a few journalists think deserves special mention.” But the document is already making waves. The German Press Agency asked Beijing for a reaction on Thursday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry then said that the classification of China as a “competitor” and “systemic rival” was a “legacy of Cold War thinking”. The Chinese government also rejects the “denigration of China by the German side” with so-called human rights issues as well as “lies and rumours”.

Baerbock’s office speaks loudly mirror against a “new bloc confrontation”. But the paper also says: “We must not leave any strategic gaps in system competition.”

Annalena Baerbock’s China strategy: The first draft will change

But the draft strategy will change several times anyway, since it has to go through rounds of negotiations with the traffic light partners and other ministries. The China strategy is to be part of Berlin’s national security strategy, which has also been announced. This will also be the first of its kind and is expected to be released in early 2023. Only then should the China strategy follow.

In general, Foreign Minister Baerbock’s Greens and the FDP are largely on the same page when it comes to their view of China policy. Both emphasize the importance of human rights and a stronger orientation towards values. The SPD and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, are somewhat more cautious or realpolitik. The Chancellor recently pushed through the entry of the Chinese state shipping company Cosco in a Hamburg container terminal – against the concerns of several specialist ministries. Robert Habeck’s China-critical Ministry of Economic Affairs only managed to reduce the maximum share to under 25 percent. And Scholz has just traveled to China with a business delegation, many companies, especially large ones, want to continue investing in the People’s Republic.

The fact that Scholz received a condemnation of nuclear weapons use from Head of State Xi Jinping during his visit to China is seen in the Chancellery as a success of the strategy of dialogue. Especially since China on the one that just ended G20 Summit in Bali agreed to a compromise: The final declaration of the summit contains a strong condemnation of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine by “most” G20 members. China took that with them. That’s welcome. But whether anything has changed in China’s fundamental stance on Russia is not clear.

China Strategy: Human Rights and Security Policy

In addition to human rights, security policy plays loudly mirror a major role in the draft: “We increasingly see China as a military actor whose capability building and concrete behavior impair Europe’s security interests.” The office warns above all against the rapid strengthening of the Chinese navy and the expansion of the nuclear arsenal. Beijing is expected to “engage in a confidence-building dialogue with the permanent members of the Security Council, particularly the United States,” about its nuclear weapons.

The document describes the German China strategy. But this has long been embedded in EU policy. This is how it goes in the from mirror The points mentioned above are about possible bans on products made from forced labor – a topic that the EU is also currently working on. The only surprising thing about the excerpts is that they support an investment agreement with Taiwan, says Noah Barkin, China-EU expert at Rhodium Group think tank. “Such an agreement is consistent with the EU’s one-China policy,” the article said. But Barkin is skeptical: “I hardly believe that this will happen to the censors in the Chancellery.”