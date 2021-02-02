WASHINGTON — Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both of Georgia, will join the Senate Banking Committee for the 117th Congress, according to numerous press reports.

Warnock and Ossoff, who won a pair of Georgia runoff election contests in early January to flip the Senate to Democratic control, will serve on the committee chaired by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

Meanwhile, Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, will no longer serve on the banking panel. The two committee assignments were first reported in a tweet attributed to Politico.

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., previously had a seat on the committee before losing his reelection bid to Ossoff in January.