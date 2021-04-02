E.d Bastian did not hold back: “The whole basis of this law is a lie.” The chairman of the board of directors of the American airline Delta Air Lines spoke about an electoral law just passed in the state of Georgia, and by the word “lie” he meant the allegation of the former president Donald Trump and other Republican Party politicians said there was widespread fraud in the recent November elections. “That’s just not true,” Bastian scolded. But it is now being used as an “excuse” to pass laws that restrict voting rights, as is now the case in Georgia. This makes voting more difficult for blacks in particular. The law is “unacceptable” and not compatible with Delta’s values.

Delta is just one of many companies that have criticized the law in the past few days. James Quincey, CEO of the Georgia-based beverage company Coca-Cola, was “disappointed” and said the electoral reform was “a step backwards.” It is the latest example of prominent American business leaders getting involved in political discourse. Last year, the violent death of the African-American George Floyd prompted a number of companies to speak out, for example in the form of expressions of solidarity for “Black Lives Matter”, the protest movement against racial discrimination.

Clearly against a party

Discrimination against blacks is now also a central point of criticism of the law in Georgia, because the restrictions that it creates are primarily an additional hurdle for this group of voters. The positioning of companies is now even more politically explosive in that it is clearly directed against a specific party. Because it is Republicans who initiated the electoral law in Georgia and who are also driving similar initiatives in a number of other American states. And where, like in Georgia, they hold a majority in both chambers of parliament and hold the governorship, they have the best prospects of realizing these plans. You yourself justify the attempts by wanting to ensure the “integrity of elections”.

President Joe Biden called such bills last week, however, “sick” and “un-American”. The Democrats in Washington are trying to enforce electoral reform at the federal level to neutralize the new rules introduced by Republicans in states.

Georgia played an important role in determining the current political balance of power in Washington. In the presidential election in November, it was one of the decisive states that helped Biden to defeat Trump, the first time in almost 30 years there was a majority for the Democratic candidate.

Here in particular, Trump tried to turn the result around, in January a phone call was made public in which he urged the politician responsible for election supervision there to find additional votes for him. And in the runoff elections for the two Georgia Senate seats in January, the Democrats were victorious in both cases, which gave them a slim majority in the Chamber of Congress.