As the peasant struggle movement continues in France, Macron's Government must present its bill “in favor of generational change in agriculture” in the coming weeks. A major challenge, since France lost almost 20% of its agricultural holdings between 2010 and 2020. Cécile Gazo, doctor in sociology and specialist in agricultural facilities, explains to France 24 why the profession is struggling to renew itself.

Among farmers in France, discontent has been growing, and in the last week it has become noticeable.

Faced with an increasingly strong protest movement, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced this Friday, January 26, that he would reverse some controversial reforms of his cabinet, such as the increase in the tax on diesel for off-road use (GNR). ).

But the Government will have to be more creative to avoid the slow decline of the profession and restore the attractiveness of a job that attracts fewer and fewer young people.

A topic that France 24 addresses with Cécile Gazo, doctor in sociology and specialist in agricultural facilities.

France 24: According to the French Ministry of Agriculture, it is expected that almost 170,000 farmers to retire by 2030. Is there any impediment to strengthening the creation of jobs for new farmers?

Cecile Gazo: In fact, a demographic challenge will emerge that is already evident.

Today we have a number of farmers greater than the number of facilities. But agricultural production only represents 1.5% of the active population. If nothing is done, there is a risk of seeing the French model of family farming disappear, or even move away from the country's food sovereignty objectives.

Historically, the French agricultural model is based on the figure of the owner of the farm. Today it is striking that the number of employees on agricultural holdings is increasing, unlike the number of agricultural owners, which is constantly decreasing. Therefore, the challenge is to find a strategic vision for agriculture: Who to support, with what models and what operational structures?

France 24: What are the main obstacles to the resumption of agricultural operations?

CG: It is necessary to distinguish between cases of acquisition of a family business and creations-acquisitions outside the family framework, because the obstacles are different.

In the first case, there is strong social and professional mobility among farmers' children. The result: children take on other jobs and parents are left without successors, unless they manage to dissuade their children from taking over the family business. And if they succeed, the successors must buy shares from the brothers and sisters.

In the 1950s, the farm usually belonged to one of the sons and the others could keep the inheritance. Today, family no longer necessarily takes precedence over those who stay with the business and it is necessary to find family arrangements that are often expensive.

For farmers outside the family framework, the cost of purchasing the farm also poses a problem, since equity value is often not correlated with economic value. Ultimately, a lot of money is mobilized in exchange for little financial return.

France 24: Do agricultural courses in secondary education still attract many young people?

CG: In initial training courses we find a large number of activity sectors linked to agricultural and rural activities, but production continues to be the one that has the most difficulties in recruiting, compared to services.

In continuing training, which also attracts many potential farmers, there is a fairly large gap between the content of the training – which has historically been focused on farmers' children – and the needs of those currently taking the course, who are very different profiles from each other.

In fact, those who consider a professional reconversion towards agriculture, often already qualified, have more deficits in terms of practice than general culture. The challenge is, therefore, to respond to this new diversity of profiles.

France 24: Is there a gap between the aspirations of people who are in the process of professional reconversion and those of farmers' children?

CG: What is very present in the imagination of people who do not have agricultural training is the idea that they will contribute to changing the agricultural model through a more collective organization of work on the farm and with added value as a priority.

The development of a direct sales network through the use of marketing is usually favored by long circuits, which include numerous intermediaries. Today we are witnessing a rupture between the defenders of an agricultural model that can be considered “in decline” and this group of people who want to invent new agricultural models with a sometimes somewhat idealized vision of the profession.

Therefore, it is important to put these two worlds in dialogue to prevent the gap between supply and demand from worsening at the time of transmissions.

Interview adapted from its original French version