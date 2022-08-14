TsNIItochmash will present the RDG-U smoke grenade at the Army-2022 forum

At the international forum “Army-2022” will present a unified smoke grenade of the new generation RDG-U. This is reported RIA News with reference to the general director of the development company of the Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (TsNIItochmash) Oleg Morozov.

According to him, the grenade has a body made of high-strength composite material with a diameter of 54 millimeters. The weight together with the safety trigger is 700 grams. Morozov noted that the new generation grenade remains operational in the temperature range from minus 50 degrees Celsius to plus 55 degrees.

It is specified that the ammunition will replace similar products of the 1960-70s, which are still in service with the Russian Armed Forces. It is intended for individual military personnel, small units, military equipment and vehicles from enemy aimed fire.

Earlier it was reported that at the “Army-2022” it is planned to introduce a multi-purpose short-range homing missile Kh-MD-E.