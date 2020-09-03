Intel introduced a new generation of processors. Tiger Lake chips are made on a 10-nanometer process technology and have an integrated graphics system, according to the website corporations.

Intel Tiger Lake was based on the 10nm SuperFin process technology and the Willow Core architecture. It is noted that the Willow Cores have a redesigned chip hierarchy to improve performance. The model supports LPDDR4X-4266 / DDR4-3200 memory and has built-in Thunderbolt 4 and PCI Express 4.0 interfaces.

The company also drew attention to the integrated graphics system Iris Xe. It allows you to provide Full HD resolution in games, the graphics module is capable of delivering a maximum image in 8K resolution at 60 frames per second. The company noted that the Iris Xe module is only available in Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. Overall processor performance is 17-18 percent faster than 10th Gen Ice Lake chips.

Intel said the new chips are the world’s best processors for thin and light laptops. Tiger Lake delivers more than 20 percent performance gains over competitive products for office applications and doubles in games. Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo and others have already agreed to release laptops based on new Intel hardware.

Intel did not specify when the new processors will be available for purchase. The company said that Tiger Lake chips will first appear for compact laptops.