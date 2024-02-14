Genoa – The construction site works for the construction of the Pavilion Zero of the “new Gaslini hospital”, with the demolition of pavilions 7 and 8, preparatory to the construction of the building, which will take place from April to the end of May.

“A project of historic importance and, at the same time, a challenge: to subject the entire polyclinic to a radical modernization and a complete functional reorganization while guaranteeing, at the same time, the full operation of each department for the entire duration of the works. The main and shared objective is to guarantee the best usability of care and the best possible access to the hospital for children and their families”, states Renato Botti, general director of the Giannina Gaslini Institute, in a note.

Changes to traffic

The first areas of the “New Gaslini shipyard“, whose concessionaire is Zena Project (a project company, created by the temporary grouping of companies Cmb-Mieci-Arcoservizi) which uses the Project Management Consulting service of Rina – Proger, concerns the area in front of the Day Hospital ( pavilion 20), the adjacent one Abbey of San Gerolamo, the area of ​​the Mother and Child Department (pavilion 12) and that near the canteen (pavilion 17). Precisely in order to minimize the impact of the works on the usability of the hospital and on the liveability of the neighbourhood, the Municipality of Genoa, at the request of the Zena Project consortium and the Gaslini Hospital, has prepared a specific plan for the external roads and a redefinition of the car parks in the affected area.

Work to modify the road network in Largo Tolentino will begin by 23 February 2024. functional for widening the ramp, to allow two-way entry and exit for all vehicles. By 1 March 2024, work will begin to modify the road system in the stretch of via Redipuglia between Largo Francesco Cattanei and the entrance to the hospital in Largo Paolo Tolentino, for the creation of alternating two-way traffic, regulated by traffic lights, activated only in correspondence of the arrival of heavy vehicles headed to the construction site.

Parking management for residents and users

These changes will also result the temporary elimination of some car parks along via Redipuglia. “In order to minimize possible inconveniences, both to residents and to hospital users, Gaslini has entered into an agreement with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which will make temporarily lost parking spaces available in via Redipuglia, with 35 car parks open to the public at the former Psychiatric Hospital of Genova Quarto, in spaces made available starting from March 27″, we read in a note.

Changes to the internal road system at the Gaslini Institute

“With the intensification of construction activities for the construction of Pavilion Zero, in the coming weeks the internal road system at the Gaslini hospital will also change: as regards access, the exit on via Redipuglia on the left side of pavilion 7 will be closed, remaining available instead the access gate from via V Maggio and the entry and exit gate from Largo Tolentino. Also in via Redipuglia, a new access gate reserved only for badge holders will be opened, and work is also underway to reopen access from pavilion 9. Inside the hospital, the road to pavilions 15, 12 , 10 and 8 will constitute a dead end accessible only to authorized vehicles, i.e. suppliers and technicians; Furthermore, the construction site areas in correspondence with the avenues between pavilions 12 and 8, 11 and 10, 17 and 7-8 will be inaccessible, while pavilion 16 will be reachable by walking along the avenue in front of pavilion 15 in the opposite direction. The temporarily lost parking spaces will be partly compensated within the areas of the former psychiatric hospital, thanks to the collaboration with the Regional Territorial Building Company, where 65 additional stalls will be created, available only for the Institute's staff starting from February 20th. The activation of the compensatory parking will take place at the same time as the changes described” explains Ezio Nicolás Bruno Urbina, head of Technical Services and ROP of the “Nuovo Gaslini” project.

Method of access to the internal car park for users

For users, the access fees inside the car park do not change: parking inside the Gaslini will remain free for users who access the emergency room in an emergency, for whom it will be sufficient to show the medical documentation issued upon exit, for blood donors in possession of the document issued by the transfusion center and for disabled people with the appropriate badge. From 1 April a new regulation will be operational for everyone with sanctions for those who do not respect the parking rules, similar to the highway code.

Incentives for public and sustainable mobility

“The reorganization of the Institute also represents an opportunity to improve accessibility to the hospital facility for users and staff, to promote and enhance green mobility and the use of public transport. The hospital immediately prepared support actions aimed at encouraging the sustainable mobility of its workers by planning a substantial incentive for the cost of the annual Amto Trenitalia season ticket. Intention of the administration is to proceed with a discount for each subscription of up to 175 euros per year (definition is underway with the bodies involved to achieve this objective, the intention is to start from 1 April and maintain it for three years, in line with the contractual and fiscal regulatory evolution in connection with the tariff policies of AMT and Trenitalia )” explains Renato Botti, general director of the Gaslini Hospital.

“The new measures are aimed, on the one hand, at limiting the use of private vehicles and, on the other, at encouraging and facilitating the use of alternative modes of transport to one's own vehicle (bus, train, bicycle, electric bike, moto eco, car pooling, etc.), so as to improve the mobility of operators and users within the overall metropolitan area as well as, in particular, within the internal perimeter of the Institute”. They have also been increased the bicycle stalls for a total of 19 spacesin addition to those already existing in Pavilion 16, while collaborations are underway with institutional donors and manufacturing companies, to encourage gentle mobility, with discounts for the purchase of bicycles”.

It is also being defined, then, a free shuttle service in collaboration with AMT for Gaslini users and workers which makes it easier to travel within the hospital area, the methods of which will be communicated in detail soon. “Precisely in order to further orient mobility towards greater environmental and energy sustainability, the Gaslini Institute promoted in collaboration with Rina an internal survey aimed at employees and collaborators, the results of which will be functional to the creation of a new Home-Work Travel Plan”.